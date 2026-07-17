iQOO Z11 Lite is scheduled to launch in India next week. The Vivo sub-brand recently began teasing the launch of the latest Z11 series handset, revealing its design. Nearly a week before its unveiling in the country, the tech firm has revealed the price range of the upcoming iQOO Z11 Lite in India, confirming that it will be a mid-range offering. On top of this, the dedicated microsite for the smartphone launch has been updated to reveal its battery, charging support, camera configuration, and display features. The iQOO Z11 Lite is confirmed to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series chipset.

iQOO Z11 Lite Price Range in India, Key Specifications Teased

The Vivo sub-brand has announced that the upcoming iQOO Z11 Lite will launch in India with a starting price under Rs. 20,000. The company is positioning it as a “value-focused” smartphone with students as its primary customer base. Apart from this, the dedicated microsite for the iQOO Z11 Lite has been updated to confirm that the handset will be equipped with a 6,500mAh battery, which is claimed to provide 20 hours of social media scrolling or 80 hours of music playback on a single charge.

Additionally, the iQOO Z11 Lite will arrive in India with support for 44W wired fast charging. The company claims that 10 minutes of charging will provide 8 hours of calling or 7.2 hours of online video playback. Its battery is claimed to retain 80 percent of its original capacity even after 5 years of usage. The phone will also support wired reverse charging and Bypass Charging 2.0. It will also ship with MID-STD-810H military-grade certification for durability.

The Vivo sub-brand claims that the iQOO Z11 Lite will ship with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. It will also feature 6GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The phone will run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6, and is promised to receive two years of OS updates and four years of security patches. Its display is confirmed to deliver up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits peak brightness. The handset will also carry a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter with a Sony sensor.

We already know that the iQOO Z11 Lite will be launched in India on July 24, which is a week away. It will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. The tech firm claims that the handset scored more than 5,79,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. The iQOO Z11 Lite will go on sale in the country via Amazon, and will be offered in Midnight Blue and Solar Flame colour options.

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