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Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Cameras: Price, Specifications

Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G will go on sale in India via Amazon.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 July 2026 12:15 IST
Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Cameras: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G features a 50-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G features three rear cameras
  • Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G is offered in three colourways
  • Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G is 7.75mm thick
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Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G was launched in India on Friday as the successor to the Camon 30 lineup. The new smartphone is set to go on sale in the country via an e-commerce platform in three distinct colour options. The new Camon 50 Ultra 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chipset. It sports a ProXDR Curved AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 144Hz and offers 1.5K resolution. The Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G is also equipped with a 6,500mAh battery, claimed to provide more than two days of battery life.

Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G Price in India, Availability

Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G price in India starts at Rs. 39,999. However, the tech firm is offering a launch coupon worth Rs. 3,000, bringing the phone's effective price to Rs. 36,999. Customers will also be able to avail of up to six-month no-cost EMI options.

The new handset is set to go on sale in India on July 21 via Amazon. The Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G is offered in Cypress Green, Misty Purple, and Nebula Titanium colourways.

Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G Specifications, Features

The Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs on Android 16-based HiOS 16. It sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,208 x 2,644 pixels) ProXDR Curved AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and 2,800Hz touch sampling rate. The tech firm claims that the phone ships with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. It also ships with the MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification for durability.

Powering the Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate chipset built on a 4nm process. The Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, and BeiDou for connectivity. The handset is also equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. It is 7.75mm thick.

For optics, the Tecno Camon 50 Ultra features a triple rear camera system with a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) main shooter and a 1/1.56-inch Sony LYT-700C sensor. It also features a 50-megapixel (f/2.4) telephoto camera with up to 3x optical zoom capabilities, paired with an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera with a 112-degree field of view. For selfies and video calls, it sports a 50-megapixel front camera with autofocus. The handset can record video at up to 4K/30 fps.

Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G

Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1208x2644 pixels
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Further reading: Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G, Tecno, Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G Price in India, Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G India Launch, Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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