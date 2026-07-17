Oppo K15 Launch Date Confirmed; Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of Debut

Oppo K15 Pro was launched in China in April, accompanied by the Oppo K15 Pro+. The smartphones were equipped with an active cooling fan for thermal management. Now, the tech firm has confirmed it will launch the third model in the lineup. Dubbed Oppo K15, the handset is scheduled to launch in China next week. Apart from this, the Oppo K15 is now listed on the company's online store in China, which reveals its key specifications, features, design, colour options, and storage variants. It will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chipset. The phone will also carry a dual rear camera system, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter.

Oppo K15 Set to Launch in China on July 24

A listing on the Oppo online store is now live for the upcoming Oppo K15, confirming that the smartphone will be launched in China on July 24 at 10:00 am local time (7:30 am IST). The phone is currently available for pre-order in the country. The listing also reveals that the Oppo K15 will go on sale in China in at least a 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. It will also be offered in two colour options, namely Gale Grey and Rapid White (translated from Chinese).

In terms of specifications, the Oppo K15 is confirmed to launch with a 6.59-inch flat display. The company claims that the phone will ship with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. Powering the upcoming Oppo K15 will be an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Super chipset, paired with the Tidal Engine. The smartphone will also be equipped with an active cooling fan, similar to the two Pro models.

On top of this, the Oppo K15 will launch with a vapour chamber cooling solution, featuring a 4,950 sq mm heat dissipation area to improve thermal management and prevent the handset from overheating and throttling during resource-intensive tasks, such as gaming. The Oppo K15 is confirmed to feature an 8,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging, bypass charging, and the “Glacier Battery Energy Gathering chip” (translated from Chinese).

For optics, the Oppo K15 is confirmed to arrive with a dual rear camera unit, paired with an LED flash. The smartphone will carry a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation, paired with a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. Additionally, the handset will feature a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. It will also support dual-frequency GPS and three-frequency BeiDou for navigation.