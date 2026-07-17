OnePlus has announced one of the biggest strategic shifts in its history. Following weeks of speculation, the company confirmed it will begin winding down operations in North America and Europe, meaning no new product launches are expected. While this development initially sparked concerns that India, which is one of OnePlus' biggest markets, could be next, the company has reassured customers that its India operations will continue as usual. OnePlus users will continue to receive new product launches, software updates, and after-sales support.

Here are five things to know about what this transition means for existing and prospective OnePlus users.