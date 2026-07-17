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OnePlus Exits US and Europe, Continues Operations in India: 5 Things to Know

Here are five things to know about what the transition means for existing and prospective OnePlus users.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 17 July 2026 10:09 IST
OnePlus Exits US and Europe, Continues Operations in India: 5 Things to Know

The move makes OnePlus 15 the last OnePlus device to launch in US, Europe

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Highlights
  • OnePlus is winding down its North America, Europe operations
  • The company claims it will continue to operate as normal in India
  • OnePlus will shift from OxygenOS to ColorOS 17
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OnePlus has announced one of the biggest strategic shifts in its history. Following weeks of speculation, the company confirmed it will begin winding down operations in North America and Europe, meaning no new product launches are expected. While this development initially sparked concerns that India, which is one of OnePlus' biggest markets, could be next, the company has reassured customers that its India operations will continue as usual. OnePlus users will continue to receive new product launches, software updates, and after-sales support.

Here are five things to know about what this transition means for existing and prospective OnePlus users.

OnePlus Discussion
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  1. Officially Exiting the US and Europe - Perhaps the most notable announcement is that OnePlus will no longer introduce new products in North America and Europe. The company described the move as part of a "proactive global strategy adjustment”. It effectively ends future smartphone launches in the two regions, leaving the OnePlus 15 as the last-ever OnePlus device in those regions.
  2. India Operations Continue as Usual – OnePlus says India continues to be one of its most important global markets and that local operations are "on track." The company also highlighted its recent product launches and confirmed that upcoming devices, such as the recently launched OnePlus N6 and the upcoming N6x, remain part of its roadmap for the country.
  3. Transition from OxygenOS to ColorOS – As part of the changes, eligible smartphones will be transitioned from OxygenOS to Oppo's ColorOS following the release of Android 17 later this year. Users with supported devices will be able to voluntarily upgrade to the new software. OnePlus claims this move is aimed at unifying software development with parent company Oppo. The transition is claimed to help accelerate software update rollouts, improve overall software quality, and make better use of shared research and development capabilities. Users can expect a "more stable, reliable, and future-ready software experience" as a result of the changes, the company said.
  4. Continued Support for Existing OnePlus Users – Despite ending new product launches in the US and Europe, OnePlus says it will continue supporting existing customers. They will continue receiving scheduled software updates, security patches, warranty coverage, and after-sales support. Further, customer service channels are expected to remain operational, while the company will also continue to honour existing consumer protection obligations. The same reassurance has been extended to users in India, where they will receive software updates, product support, warranty coverage, and after-sales services as part of the OnePlus ownership experience.
  5. Possible Reasons Behind the Changes – OnePlus has yet to officially disclose the reason behind its restructuring. The company only mentioned that the decisions are aimed at improving operational efficiency and better aligning resources across Oppo's wider ecosystem. Reports, however, suggest that Oppo has decided to restructure its smartphone business amid slowing momentum across several international markets, including the US, Europe, and India. Contributing to the brand's decision are rising component costs, particularly DRAM and memory prices, alongside geopolitical challenges in the US and an ongoing legal dispute involving Apple.
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Further reading: OnePlus, OxygenOS, ColorOS
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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