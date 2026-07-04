Gone are the days when a 5,000mAh battery was considered the standard. Android smartphone brands are now pushing battery capacities higher, and now the 6,000mAh and even 7,000mAh batteries are common in the affordable and mid-range segments. As smartphone prices continue to go up due to the memory crunch, many buyers now prefer budget smartphones with 5G connectivity and long-lasting battery life.

In this article, we have listed the best 5G smartphones available in India under Rs. 15,000 that offer great battery life, along with their key specifications, prices, and colour options. You can compare the features and price points to choose the best that suits your needs.

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G

The Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G is the strongest option in the under Rs. 15,000 segment with a 6,000mAh battery. This is a solid option for users who prioritise longer battery life and 5G connectivity in the affordable price segment. It runs on Android 16-based One UI 8 and is promised to receive six years of OS upgrades and security updates. It features a 6.7-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It carries up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Photo Credit: Samsung

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G carries a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G costs Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The 6GB RAM version with the same amount of storage is priced at Rs. 15,499. You can buy it in Limelite Green and Spotlight Blue colourways.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD screen, up to 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset

RAM and Storage: Up to 6GB RAM, Up to 128GB Storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 2-megapixel

Front Camera: 8-megapixel

Battery: 6,000mAh

Lava Bold N2 5G

Lava Bold N2 5G is another good option if you are planning to buy an affordable handset with longer battery life. This 5G phone carries a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The battery is claimed to provide up to 815 minutes of YouTube playback and up to 743 minutes of screen-on time on a single charge.

The Lava Bold N2 5G features a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It ships with Android 16 and has an octa-core 6nm Unisoc T8200 processor under the hood. This phone features 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage.

On the rear, Lava Bold N2 5G has an AI-based dual camera unit headlined by a 13-megapixel primary sensor. It has a 5-megapixel front camera. It features IP64-rated dust and water resistance.

Lava Bold N2 5G Price in India

You can grab the Lava Bold N2 5G for Rs. 12,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It is offered in Billionaire Blue and Regal Gold colour options.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.75-inch HD+ display, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Unisoc T8200 chipset

RAM and Storage: 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage

Rear Cameras: 13-megapixel (main), unspecified

Front Camera: 5-megapixel

Battery: 6,000mAh

Oppo K13x 5G

Oppo K13x 5G is another decent handset that combines all the required features in an affordable 5G phone. It carries a 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired SuperVOOC charging support. It features a 6.67-inch LCD screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Under the hood, the Oppo K13x 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It has a dual rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. It has an IP65 dust and water-resistance rating. It has a MIL-STD 810-H military-grade durability certification.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch LCD screen, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC

RAM, storage: Up to 8GB, 128GB Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 2-megapixel

Front Camera: 8-megapixel

Battery: 6,000mAh

Oppo K13x 5G Price in India

Oppo K13x 5G is priced at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The 6GB and 8GB variants with the same amount of storage are priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively. This phone is offered in Midnight Violet and Sunset Peach colour options.

Poco C85x 5G

Poco C85x 5G is another affordable 5G phone with a larger 6,300mAh battery. The company claims that the phone will provide up to 2 days of battery backup. Moreover, it supports 15W wired charging and 7.5W wired reverse charging. It runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3 and has a 6.9-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate.

Under the hood, the Poco C85x 5G has a Unisoc T8300 chipset alongside 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of internal storagE. It has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. It boasts a dual rear camera unit, including a 32-megapixel main shooter. It has an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Poco C85x 5G Price in India

You can buy the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of Poco C85x 5G for Rs. 10,999. The 4GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration costs Rs. 11,999. It is available in Black, Gold, and Green colour options.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.9-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display, Up to 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Unisoc T8300 chipset

RAM and Storage: 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage

Rear Cameras: 32-megapixel (main), unspecified

Front Camera: 8-megapixel

Battery: 6,300mAh

Redmi 15A 5G

The Redmi 15A 5G is another strong contender, which has a 6,300mAh battery. The battery is claimed to deliver up to two days of playtime on a single charge. It supports 15W wired charging and 7.5W wired reverse charging. This model is preinstalled with Android 16 with Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 skin, and Redmi is promising up to four years of Android updates and six years of security patches for the phone.

It boasts a 6.9-inch HD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and runs on an octa-core Unisoc T8300 5G SoC. The Redmi 15A 5G carries up to 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. For optics, it has a dual rear camera unit, including a 32-megapixel main rear camera. It has an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats.

Redmi 15A 5G

Redmi 15A 5G costs Rs. 12,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The 6GB + 128GB, 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage models are priced at Rs. 16,499 and Rs. 14,499, respectively. It is offered in Ace Black, Awesome Blue and Amaze Purple shades.

Key Specifications