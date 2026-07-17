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WhatsApp Usernames Are Now Reportedly Available for Some Android and iOS Users

Although usernames offer another way to connect, they do not replace phone numbers.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 July 2026 15:07 IST
WhatsApp Usernames Are Now Reportedly Available for Some Android and iOS Users

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp may offer a username key for extra privacy

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Highlights
  • Users can connect without sharing their phone numbers
  • Reserved usernames are now becoming active for some accounts
  • Contacts see chat updates when usernames are created or changed
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WhatsApp is gradually expanding access to its username feature, allowing some users to connect with new people without sharing their phone numbers. The update marks the next stage after the earlier username reservation phase and is currently available to a limited number of Android and iOS users. It introduces another way to start conversations with people and businesses while adding new privacy controls. Phone numbers, however, will continue to remain part of WhatsApp accounts and existing chats.

WhatsApp Rolls Out Full Username Support to Select Android and iOS Users

According to a WABetaInfo post, WhatsApp has begun rolling out full username support to a limited number of users in both the stable and beta versions of its Android and iOS apps. Those whose usernames are now active will see a banner in the Chats tab confirming that the feature is ready to use. The rollout will continue in phases over the coming weeks, while some reserved usernames may not become active until later this year.

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The update builds on last month's username reservation phase, which let users secure their preferred handle before the wider rollout. People who linked their WhatsApp account to Accounts Centre could reserve the same username they use on Facebook and Instagram. In contrast, others had the option to create a separate WhatsApp-only username.

Once a username becomes active, it can be managed from the profile section in WhatsApp settings, where users can edit or remove it at any time. Deleting a username causes WhatsApp to display the user's phone number in existing conversations instead.

Existing contacts will also be informed whenever someone creates or changes a username. Rather than sending a push notification, WhatsApp adds a system message to the chat, and the same update appears in the Member changes section of group information.

Although usernames offer another way to connect, they do not replace phone numbers. Existing conversations will continue to show phone numbers for contacts who already have them, while people who do not know a user's number will only see the username. A phone number is also required to create and access a WhatsApp account.

For users who want additional privacy, WhatsApp may also offer a username key. New contacts will need both the username and the associated key to start a conversation for the first time. The key is not required if users have already exchanged messages, belong to the same group, have each other's phone numbers, scan a QR code, or if the account holder starts the conversation.

Eligible users can also look up other accounts by entering the exact username in the contact search field. WhatsApp does not provide a public username directory, and searches based on partial usernames are not supported.

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Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Usernames, WhatsApp Username Feature, Meta, Android, iOS
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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