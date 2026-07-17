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Android 17 QPR1 Beta 7 Update Brings Refinements, Resolves Battery Share Bug in Quick Settings

Android 17 QPR1 Beta 7 is currently rolling out to select Google Pixel devices.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 July 2026 13:38 IST
Android 17 QPR1 Beta 7 Update Brings Refinements, Resolves Battery Share Bug in Quick Settings

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 10 (pictured) was launched in India last year

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Highlights
  • Android 17 was unveiled in June with new features and UI changes
  • Android 17 introduced a new gaming mode foldables
  • Android 17 achieved platform stability with QPR1 Beta 6 update
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Google started rolling out the first stable version of Android 17 to select Google Pixel devices, including phones and tablets, in mid-June. However, subsequent versions are still in the beta testing phase. The major changes for Android 17 are expected to be released with the Quarterly Platform Release 1 (QPR1) update. The company recently rolled out the Android 17 QPR1 Beta 6 update, with which the OS achieved platform stability. Now, the Mountain View-based tech giant has started rolling out the beta 7 version of the Android 17 QPR1 update. While the new firmware version does not introduce new features, it does resolve various bugs present in earlier versions.

Android 17 QPR1 Beta 7 Update Released

On July 15, the tech giant announced that it had started rolling out the latest Android 17 QPR1 Beta 7 update to eligible devices. As previously mentioned, the firmware version does not include new features. Instead, it focuses on offering refinements and resolving bugs found in older beta versions. According to the release notes, the Android 17 QPR1 Beta 7 update resolves an issue that caused the Battery Share option in Quick Settings to fail.

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The company says that the bug prevented the Battery Share feature from starting or repeatedly displayed the charging animation when a user tried to access it from the Quick Settings menu. Additionally, Google has resolved the bug that caused an empty gap between the battery and cellular data icons in the Quick Settings status bar when a user tried to toggle Wi-Fi off.

On top of this, the Android 17 QPR1 Beta 7 update fixes an issue that caused a crash in the Quick Settings menu's font size controller. The company says the bug prevented users from adjusting text size in the quick access panel on their smartphones. The update is available for compatible Google Pixel devices, such as the Google Pixel 6 and newer models, Google Pixel Fold, and Google Pixel Tablet, which are enrolled in the Android 17 beta programme.

As previously mentioned, this comes nearly a month after the tech giant began rolling out the first stable version of Android 17. The update introduced various new features, including Bubbles, a new multitasking functionality, and Screen Reactions, which allows users to record their screens and themselves at the same time. Moreover, it introduced a dedicated Foldable Gaming mode for book-style foldables.

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Further reading: Android 17, Android 17 QPR1 Beta 7, Google
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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