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Smartphones Launched in India (June 2026): Motorola Edge 70 Pro+, Samsung Galaxy A27 5G and More

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G runs on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 June 2026 12:00 IST
Smartphones Launched in India (June 2026): Motorola Edge 70 Pro+, Samsung Galaxy A27 5G and More

Xiaomi 17T has a Leica-backed triple camera setup

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Highlights
  • We have compiled a list of the smartphones launched in India in June 2026
  • Redmi Turbo 5 has a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset under the hood
  • Lava Bold N2 5G carries a 6,000mAh battery
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It has been an extremely busy month for smartphone brands and smartphone enthusiasts in India, even as the industry is dealing with an acute memory shortage. Several brands like Motorola, Xiaomi, Samsung, and Lava launching new smartphones across different price segments. Motorola launched the Edge 70 Pro+ with the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset earlier this month, while the Xiaomi 17T arrived in the Indian market with a Leica-tuned camera unit. From the budget range to the premium range, there are many new options to choose from.

To help you keep track of the latest launches, we have listed the smartphones launched in India during June this year.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ was launched in the first week of June with a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset. It has a 6.8-inch 1.5K (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) Extreme AMOLED display with up to 144Hz of refresh rate and up to 5,200 nits peak brightness.It features 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It has IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance and MIL-810H certification for durability.

motorola edge 70 pro plus flipkart main

For optics, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ has a triple rear camera system including a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It has a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 15W wireless fast charging.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Launch Date

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ was launched in India on June 4.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Price in India

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ costs Rs. 47,999 for the single variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You can get it in Pantone Chicory Coffee, Pantone Stormy Sea, and Pantone Zinfandel colourways.

Xiaomi 17T

The Xiaomi 17T is another model that went official in the first week of June in India. It boasts a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display is touted to deliver up to 3,500 nits peak brightness and has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra SoC, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

For optics, the Xiaomi 17T has a Leica-backed triple camera setup including a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 primary camera, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. There is a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It houses a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery i with support for 67W fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging.

Xiaomi 17T Launch Date

The Xiaomi 17T was launched in India on June 4.

Xiaomi 17T Price in India.

The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Xiaomi 17T is priced at Rs. 59,999. The 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant was priced at Rs. 64,999. It is released in Black, Blue, and Violet finishes.

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G

The much-awaited Samsung Galaxy A27 5G launched in the fourth week of June with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. It runs on Android 16-based One UI 8.5 out of the box. It is confirmed to get up to six generations of Android OS and One UI upgrades and up to six years of security updates. It features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

samsung galaxy a27 5g blue

The Galaxy A27 5G carries up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It has a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. You will get a 12-megapixel selfie shooter in this model.

This Galaxy A series phone has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. It features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Launch Date

The Samsung Galaxy A27 5G was launched in India and other global markets on June 25.

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Price in India

The price of the Galaxy A27 5G in India is yet to be announced. It costs $349.99 (roughly Rs. 30,000) in the US. In India, it is scheduled to go on sale starting July 3 in Black, Blue, Light Green and Light Pink colourways.

Redmi Turbo 5 Specifications

Xiaomi's sub-brand launched the Redmi Turbo 5 earlier this month with a 6.59-inch 1.5K (1,268×2,756 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,500 nits peak brightness. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. This phone runs on Xiaomi's Android 16-based HyperOS 3, and it is confirmed to get four years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

Redmi Turbo 5 has a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset under the hood. It carries a dual rear camera system, including a 50-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel. It has a 20-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. It houses a 7,540mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse fast charging. The phone has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Redmi Turbo 5 Launch Date

Redmi Turbo 5 was launched in India on June 16.

Redmi Turbo 5 Price in India

Redmi Turbo 5 price in India starts at Rs. 37,999 for the base variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant costs Rs. 40,999. It is offered in Asphalt Black, Nitro Blue, and Turbo White colour options.

Lava Bold N2 5G

Lava Bold N2 5G is a budget-friendly offering with a 6.75-inch HD+ display and 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android 16 out of the box and has an octa-core 6nm Unisoc T8200 processor under the hood. It features 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage.

For optics, the Lava Bold N2 5G has a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It houses a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It has  IP64-rated dust and water resistance.

Lava Bold N2 5G Launch Date

Lava Bold N2 5G was launched in India on June 3.

Lava Bold N2 5G Price in India

The Lava Bold N2 5G costs Rs. 12,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It is offered in Billionaire Blue and Regal Gold colour options.

Xiaomi 17T

Xiaomi 17T

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent Leica-tuned camera system
  • Outstanding 5x periscope telephoto camera
  • Bright, vibrant AMOLED display
  • Good battery life
  • Reliable everyday and gaming performance
  • Bad
  • Polycarbonate build feels less premium
  • Refresh rate behaviour can be inconsistent
  • Selfie camera lacks autofocus
Read detailed Xiaomi 17T review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1268x2756 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A27 5G

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus, Redmi Turbo 5, Xiaomi 17T, Samsung Galaxy A27 5G, Lava Bold N2 5G
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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