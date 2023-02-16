MediaTek Dimensity 7200, the chipmaker's first offering in the new Dimensity 7000 series, was launched on Thursday. According to the company, the chip offers cutting-edge AI imaging features, support for 200-megapixel cameras, and support for Sub-6GHz 5G networks, while offering greater efficiency for extended battery life. This chip also uses Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) second-generation 4nm process that is used in the Dimensity 9200 chips. The company added that the new Dimensity 7200 will power 5G devices that will hit the market in Q1 2023.

The company's new Dimensity 7200 is ideal for slim smartphones, according to MediaTek. The octa-core CPU combines two Arm Cortex-A715 performance cores with up to 2.8GHz operating speeds with six Cortex-A510 efficiency cores with a clock speed of 2.0GHz. MediaTek's built-in AI Processing Unit (APU) is claimed to optimise the efficiency of AI tasks and AI-fusion processing for greater power and performance.

Meanwhile, MediaTek's HyperEngine 5.0 technology can offer power savings using AI-based Variable Rate Shading (VRS) while CPU and GPU smart resource optimisation will offer longer battery life, according to the chipmaker. The chipset includes an Arm Mali G610 MC4 GPU.

The newly launched chipset will support 200-megapixel main cameras using MediaTek's Imagiq 765 and a 14-bit HDR-ISP (image signal processor). The chipset supports 4K HDR video capture and MediaTek says users can even capture subject matter from two cameras at Full HD resolution while retaining everything in focus with the firm's all-pixel autofocus technology.

The new SoC from MediaTek includes motion-compensated noise reduction, for improved night and low-light photography, according to the company. The APU will also support advanced AI-Camera features including real-time portrait beautification.

The Dimensity 7200 supports standard Sub-6GHz 5G connectivity with up to 4.7Gbps downlink, triband Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and Bluetooth 5.3. It also features a fully integrated 5G modem and MediaTek's 5G UltraSave 2.0 technology suite.

The chipset supports 2CC Carrier Aggregation and Dual 5G SIM with dual VoNR (Voice over new radio) that offers consistent coverage everywhere, as per the company.

Meanwhile, the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC also supports UFS 3.1 storage, MediaTek MiraVision Display with support for the latest standards including HDR10+, CUVA HDR, and Dolby HDR. It will support up to Full HD+ displays with 144Hz refresh rates, AI SDR-to-HDR video playback for improved multimedia experiences, and Bluetooth LE Audio technology and Dual-Link True Wireless Stereo Audio for wireless earbud support. As previously mentioned, the newly launched Dimensity 7200 chipset will feature on new devices in Q1 2023.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.