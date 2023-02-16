Vivo Y56 5G is now available for purchase via offline stores in the country, says major retailer Mahesh Telecom. The new Y-series smartphone has also appeared on Vivo's official India website revealing its specifications. The list confirms two colour options for the mid-range handset. The Vivo Y56 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is listed with 50-megapixel dual rear cameras and a 5,000mAh battery. Vivo has not made any official announcement regarding the availability of the Vivo Y56 5G yet.

Vivo Y56 5G price in India

As per a tweet by Mumbai-based offline retailer Mahesh Telecom, Vivo Y56 5G is now available for purchase via offline channels in India. According to the retailer, the Vivo Y56 5G is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Separately, Vivo has listed the Vivo Y56 5G on its official website in India revealing its specifications and design. The listing shows a waterdrop-style notch display and a rectangular rear camera module. It is listed in Black Engine and Orange Shimmer colour options. However, the price details of the handset have not been listed on the company's website at the time of writing.

Vivo Y56 5G specifications

As per the listing, the dual SIM (Nano) Vivo Y56 5G runs on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 and features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM. The inbuilt RAM can be expanded up to 16GB with unused onboard storage.

The listing confirms the dual rear camera unit on the Vivo Y56 5G, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel sensor at the front with f/2.0 aperture. It offers 128GB of onboard storage as well.

As per the listing, connectivity options on the Vivo Y56 5G include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, Glonass, OTG, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. It also sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Vivo Y56 5G has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging support. It measures 164.05×75.60×8.15mm and weighs 184 grams.

