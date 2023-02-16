Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Y56 5G Now Up for Sale in India via Physical Stores, Specifications Listed on Company Website

Vivo Y56 5G Now Up for Sale in India via Physical Stores, Specifications Listed on Company Website

Vivo Y56 5G is reportedly priced at Rs. 19,999.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 February 2023 14:41 IST
Vivo Y56 5G Now Up for Sale in India via Physical Stores, Specifications Listed on Company Website

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y56 5G features a waterdrop-style notch display

Highlights
  • Vivo Y56 5G comes in Black Engine and Orange Shimmer shades
  • The brand is yet to officially announce price details of Vivo Y56 5G
  • Vivo Y56 5G has dual rear cameras

Vivo Y56 5G is now available for purchase via offline stores in the country, says major retailer Mahesh Telecom. The new Y-series smartphone has also appeared on Vivo's official India website revealing its specifications. The list confirms two colour options for the mid-range handset. The Vivo Y56 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is listed with 50-megapixel dual rear cameras and a 5,000mAh battery. Vivo has not made any official announcement regarding the availability of the Vivo Y56 5G yet.

Vivo Y56 5G price in India

As per a tweet by Mumbai-based offline retailer Mahesh Telecom, Vivo Y56 5G is now available for purchase via offline channels in India. According to the retailer, the Vivo Y56 5G is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Separately, Vivo has listed the Vivo Y56 5G on its official website in India revealing its specifications and design. The listing shows a waterdrop-style notch display and a rectangular rear camera module. It is listed in Black Engine and Orange Shimmer colour options. However, the price details of the handset have not been listed on the company's website at the time of writing.

Vivo Y56 5G specifications

As per the listing, the dual SIM (Nano) Vivo Y56 5G runs on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 and features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM. The inbuilt RAM can be expanded up to 16GB with unused onboard storage.

The listing confirms the dual rear camera unit on the Vivo Y56 5G, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel sensor at the front with f/2.0 aperture. It offers 128GB of onboard storage as well.

As per the listing, connectivity options on the Vivo Y56 5G include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, Glonass, OTG, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. It also sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Vivo Y56 5G has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging support. It measures 164.05×75.60×8.15mm and weighs 184 grams.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y56 5G, Vivo Y56 5G Price in India, Vivo Y56 5G Specifications, Vivo, Mahesh Telecom
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
El Salvador Set to Open Bitcoin Embassy in Texas: Details Here
Featured video of the day
New Discovery With the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
Vivo Y56 5G Now Up for Sale in India via Physical Stores, Specifications Listed on Company Website
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Could Finally Be Getting the Android 13 Update
  2. iQoo Neo 7 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC Launched in India: Details
  3. Here’s Everything That’s New With iOS 16.3.1 Update on iPhone
  4. Apple Is Reportedly Struggling to Expand Its Production in India
  5. WhatsApp Now Allows You to Send Up to 100 Media Files Together
  6. Realme GT 3 Will Launch on This Date, 240W Fast Charging Confirmed
  7. F1 TV Pro Subscription Now Available in India: Details
  8. Poco C55 to Launch in India Soon, May Debut as Rebranded Redmi 12C
  9. Vivo Y100 5G Tipped to Launch at This Price, Specifications Leaked
  10. Oppo Find N2 Flip With MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC Debuts Globally: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y56 5G Now Up for Sale in India via Physical Stores, Specifications Listed on Company Website
  2. Vivo Y100 With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, Colour Changing Design Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Mumbai Police Save 25-Year-Old Engineer’s Life After ‘Suicide’ Alert From US Agency
  4. El Salvador Set to Open Bitcoin Embassy in Texas: Details Here
  5. Lucky Hank Trailer: Bob Odenkirk Powers Through a Mid-Life Crisis
  6. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Key Specifications Tipped, May Get Exynos 1380 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  7. Xiaomi Pad 6 Leaked Images Suggest Camera Design Similar to Xiaomi 12 Pro: Report
  8. WhatsApp Updated With Support for Sending Up to 100 Media Files, Captions for Documents, More: Details
  9. Chrome Custom Tabs on Android Updated With Improved Multitasking Features and Password Autofill Support
  10. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Crosses $400 Million at Global Box Office
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.