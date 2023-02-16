Technology News
Vivo Y100 is available for sale on Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and other partner retail stores starting today.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 February 2023 14:34 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y100 is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant

Highlights
  • Vivo Y100 comes in Pacific Blue, Twilight Gold colour-changing variants
  • The handset is also available in a third metal black colour option
  • Vivo Y100 features a 6.38-inch AMOLED display

Vivo has expanded its Y-series lineup with the launch of the new Vivo Y100 in India. The mid-range offering from the Chinese manufacturer has been unveiled in two colour-changing variants Pacific Blue and Twilight Gold and a third metal black colour option. The handset features a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and houses a 4,500mAh battery.

Vivo Y100 5G price, availability

The Vivo Y100 has been launched at a starting price of Rs. 24,999 for the sole variant with 8GB + 128GB storage. The handset comes in Pacific Blue and Twilight Gold colour-changing variants and a third metal black colour option.

You'll be able to purchase the Vivo Y100 on Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo India e-store and other partner retail stores starting today.

Vivo Y100 5G specifications, features

The newly launched Vivo Y100 features a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display also has an HDR10+ certification and a peak brightness of up to 1300 nits. The handset is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC based on a 6nm process. It houses a 4,500mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. It also comes with UFS 2.2 storage and an expandable RAM feature.

It runs on the latest FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13, out of the box. For optics, the Vivo Y100 ships with a 64-megapixel primary rear camera with OIS. This is accompanied by dual 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video calls, the handset houses a 16-megapixel front shooter.

Connectivity options include dual SIM, 5G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, GPS, and OTG among others. Additionally, it supports a 3.5mm audio jack with Hi-res audio certification. The Vivo Y100 weighs a mere 181g and measures 158.91 × 73.53 × 7.73mm in dimension.

 

Vivo Y100

Vivo Y100

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.38-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500 mAhmAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
