MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ was unveiled on Thursday as the company's latest flagship mobile processor for Android smartphones. The new chip features an All Big Core design, and the most powerful core is slightly faster than the one on the Dimensity 9400 SoC that arrived last year. The MediaTek NPU 890 is also claimed to deliver up to 20 percent faster agentic AI performance with Speculative Decoding+ (SpD+), according to the chipmaker. Oppo will be the first smartphone maker to launch new handsets equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+.

MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Availability Timeline

The chipmaker announced that the first phones with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chip will be available this month, starting with the Oppo Find X8s and Find X8s+ that arrived in China on Thursday. These handsets will go on sale next week and could also be launched in global markets.

Other premium smartphones, like the Vivo X200s and the Realme GT7, are also expected to arrive with the Dimensity 9400+ SoC later this month.

MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Specifications

The new MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chip is equipped with an Arm Cortex-X925 core that runs at 3.73GHz (up from 3.63GHz on last year's Dimensity 9400), three Cortex-X4 cores, and four Cortex-A720 cores. The company used the same All Big Core CPU design on the Dimensity 9400 SoC. It supports LPDDR5x RAM, UFS 4.0 (MCQ) storage, and up to a 320-megapixel rear camera.

MediaTek has equipped the Dimensity 9400+ with the same 12-core Arm Immortalis-G925 MC12 GPU and MediaTek NPU 890 that first arrived on the Dimensity 9400. The chipmaker claims that the NPU offers 20 percent "faster agentic AI performance: with Speculative Decoding+ (SpD+). The chip is expected to deliver GPU and NPU performance that is on par with the Dimensity 9400.

For photos and videos, the MedaTek Imagiq 1090 on the Dimensity 9400+ SoC offers the same performance as the Dimensity 9400, which is equipped with the same ISP. In terms of connectivity, you get access to Sub-6 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0 and GNSS (GPS, BeiDou, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC).

The new Dimensity 9400+ chip enables phone-to-phone Bluetooth connections up to 10km, higher than the 1.5km range supported by the Dimensity 9400 SoC, according to the chipmaker.