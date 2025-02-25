Technology News
MediaTek Dimensity 7400, Dimensity 7400x SoC With Integrated NPU Launched: Specifications

MediaTek says its newest mobile chipsets will be adopted for devices by OEMs by Q1 2025.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 February 2025 14:06 IST
MediaTek Dimensity 7400, Dimensity 7400x SoC With Integrated NPU Launched: Specifications

Photo Credit: MediaTek

MediaTek Dimensity 7400 is the successor to last year's Dimensity 7300 SoC

  • Dimensity 7400 is for standard devices, while 7400X targets foldables
  • Both chips use an octa-core architecture on TSMC’s 4nm process node
  • MediaTek claims up to 36 percent lower power consumption in gaming
MediaTek on Tuesday launched two new chipsets for mobile devices. The chips, dubbed Dimensity 7400 and Dimensity 7400X, target smartphones with different form factors. The Taiwan-based chipmaker says its new processors are developed for mainstream devices to complement its flagship and premium offerings, such as the Dimensity 9400. As per the company, the Dimensity 7400 is a successor to last year's Dimensity 7300 while the Dimensity 7400X is built for powering foldable mobile experiences.

MediaTek's new chips have an octa-core architecture and feature an integrated neural processing unit (NPU) which powers the artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities on mobile devices. The new Dimensity 7400 series chips build upon the launch of the Dimensity 6400 processor for mid-range devices launched by the company last week.

MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Series Chipsets: Availability

MediaTek says Android devices powered by its latest Dimensity 740 and Dimensity 7400X SoCs are expected to be available in the market by Q1 2025.

MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Series Chipsets: Specifications

According to MediaTek, the Dimensity 7400 series chipsets have similar specifications, with the only differentiating factor being their target devices. The Dimensity 7400 is built for normal devices while the Dimensity 7400X is expected to power those with foldable form factors. The chips have an octa-core architecture built on TSMC's 4nm process node. They feature four Arm Cortex-A78 cores with a peak clock speed of 2.6GHz and four Arm Cortex-A55 cores operating at 2.0GHz, complemented by an Arm Mali-G615 MC2 graphics processing unit (GPU).

Courtesy of its architecture, MediaTek claims its new chips consume 14 to 36 percent less power when gaming compared to other competing processors. They also come with MediaTek Advanced Gaming Technology (MAGT) 3.0 support which delivers improved graphics performance, AI optimisations for adjusting gaming performance, reduced input lag, and advanced power savings. Building upon the AI capabilities offered by its predecessor, the Dimensity 7400 and Dimensity 7400X chips also integrate MediaTek's NPU 6.0 which is said to bring a 15 percent performance boost in AI applications.

The company says devices running these chipsets will support up to LPDDR5 RAM and up to UFS 3.1 storage.

Smartphones equipped with the Dimensity 7400 series chips will be able to support up to 200-megapixel camera sensors, leveraging the built-in MediaTek Imagiq 950 12-bit HDR ISP. It features an advanced hardware engine which is claimed to enhance the image quality with motion compensated noise reduction (MCNR), hardware face detection (HWFD), and video HDR. It supports video capture and playback in up to 4K resolution at 30 frames per second (fps).

The chip supports on-device displays with either a full HD+ resolution at 144Hz or a wide full HD+ resolution at 120Hz. For connectivity, the Dimensity 7400 SoCs bring MediaTek's 5G R16 modem with up to 3.27Gbps downlink speeds and support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4. As per the company, the modem has 3CC carrier aggregation (3CC-CA) that leverages MediaTek's UltraSave 3.0+ technologies to provide a 20 percent lower power consumption compared to the competing chipsets.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7400 series chips also support satellite systems such as QZSS, Galileo, Beidou, GLONASS, NavIC, and GPS.

Comment

  1. Apple's MacBook Air M4 Could Launch Soon With These Upgrades
  2. Boat Ultima Prime, Ultima Ember Smartwatches Launched in India: See Prices
  3. Nothing Phone 3a Series Design Revealed Ahead of March 4 Launch
  4. Apple Wants iPhone 17 Series to Replace Standalone Vlogging Cameras
  5. Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 India Launch Teased
  6. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Showcased in Three Colourways; Camera Details Teased
  7. Google Pixel 9a Alleged Hands-on Video Showcases DesignÂ 
  8. Google to Replace SMS Authentication for Gmail With This Security Feature
  9. Realme Neo 7x Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of February 25 Launch
  10. Assassin's Creed Shadows Leak 'Unfortunate', Says Ubisoft
