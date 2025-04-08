Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 With Second Gen Oryon CPU Cores to Deliver 25 Percent Improved Performance, Tipster Claims

Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 With Second-Gen Oryon CPU Cores to Deliver 25 Percent Improved Performance, Tipster Claims

Qualcomm's purported Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC could deliver up to 30 percent improved GPU performance over the chipmaker's current flagship chipset.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 8 April 2025 12:21 IST
Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 With Second-Gen Oryon CPU Cores to Deliver 25 Percent Improved Performance, Tipster Claims

Photo Credit: Qualcomm

Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 8 Elite in October 2024

Highlights
  • Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 is expected to launch later this year
  • Second generation Oryon CPU cores may offer a 25 percent performance jump
  • Qualcomm may also upgrade the GPU performance of the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2
Advertisement

Qualcomm is expected to launch the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 in the coming months, as its flagship chipset for smartphones and mobile devices. Details of the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC have been leaked by a tipster on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging website. Qualcomm's second generation Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip is said to deliver up to 30 percent improved GPU performance over the current model. It is also tipped to offer support for LPDDR6 RAM.

Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Performance Improvements (Expected)

According to a post by Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 will be equipped with second generation Oryon CPU cores that are developed by Qualcomm. The tipster claims that these new CPU cores will deliver 25 percent improved performance when compared with the first generation Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC that arrived last year.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 will offer support for LPDDR5x and LPDDR6 RAM, as per the tipster's post. Smartphones equipped with LPDDR6 RAM could arrive later this year, alongside the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, and these devices are expected to offer better performance than last year's models.

GPU performance is also expected to see notable improvements, as per the tipster. Qualcomm is expected to increase the GPU's independent cache to 16MB (up from 12MB on the Snapdragon 8 Elite). The upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 is said to offer up to 30 percent better GPU performance over the first-gen model.

Last year, the tipster claimed that Qualcomm was working on a new SM8850 chipset, which is expected to be the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, will be manufactured by TSMC, using its advanced N3P fabrication process. The chip was previous said to offer a 20 percent jump in performance when compared with the current fflagship processor.

Digital Chat Station recently predicted that smartphones with the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 would be launched in October, but some OEMs could unveil their flagship handsets as early as September. Qualcomm's annual Snapdragon Summit is typically held in October.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Specifications, Qualcomm
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Huawei Watch Fit 3 With 1.82-Inch AMOLED Display, Up to 10 Days Battery Life Launched in India

Related Stories

Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 With Second-Gen Oryon CPU Cores to Deliver 25 Percent Improved Performance, Tipster Claims
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Red Rush Days Sale Offers Discounts on These Products
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Specifications Leaked; Said to Debut on This Date
  3. Samsung's One UI 7 Update Reportedly Rolling Out to Galaxy S24 Series
  4. CMF Phone 2 Pro, New Buds Lineup Launching in India on This Date
  5. Nothing Phone 3a's Essential Space May Have a Monthly Processing Limit
  6. Google Brings AI-Powered Scam Detection to Pixel Watch 3 and Watch 2
  7. LG 4K UHD Smart Monitors With WebOS Launched in India: See Price
  8. Apple Eyes India iPhone Production Boost Amidst Ongoing Tariff Troubles
  9. Honor Power to Launch on April 15; May Get 7,800mAh Battery
  10. iQOO Neo 10R Review: Excellent Value for Money?
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Watch Move India Launch Set for April 21; Design, Key Features Teased
  2. Google Pixel Watch 3 and Watch 2 Get AI-Powered Scam Detection Feature With Latest Update
  3. Vivo X200 Ultra to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC; Colour Options Confirmed Ahead of April 21 Launch
  4. Google Brings Multimodal AI Mode Search to Google Lens, Expanding to More Users
  5. Poco F7 Allegedly Listed on BIS Website, Hinting at an Imminent India Launch
  6. Apple Reportedly Plans to Redirect iPhone Units From India to the US Amidst Ongoing Tariff Troubles
  7. Assassin's Creed Shadows' First Major Patch Brings Player-Requested Features, Bug Fixes, PS5 Pro Improvements
  8. Coinbase, Uniswap Officials to Join Crypto Task Force's Roundtable on Trading Regulations
  9. WhatsApp for iOS Testing Advanced Chat Privacy Feature Which Prevents Media Auto-Saving
  10. Honor Power Smartphone Set to Launch on April 15; Tipped to Get 7,800mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »