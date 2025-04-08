Qualcomm is expected to launch the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 in the coming months, as its flagship chipset for smartphones and mobile devices. Details of the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC have been leaked by a tipster on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging website. Qualcomm's second generation Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip is said to deliver up to 30 percent improved GPU performance over the current model. It is also tipped to offer support for LPDDR6 RAM.

Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Performance Improvements (Expected)

According to a post by Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 will be equipped with second generation Oryon CPU cores that are developed by Qualcomm. The tipster claims that these new CPU cores will deliver 25 percent improved performance when compared with the first generation Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC that arrived last year.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 will offer support for LPDDR5x and LPDDR6 RAM, as per the tipster's post. Smartphones equipped with LPDDR6 RAM could arrive later this year, alongside the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, and these devices are expected to offer better performance than last year's models.

GPU performance is also expected to see notable improvements, as per the tipster. Qualcomm is expected to increase the GPU's independent cache to 16MB (up from 12MB on the Snapdragon 8 Elite). The upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 is said to offer up to 30 percent better GPU performance over the first-gen model.

Last year, the tipster claimed that Qualcomm was working on a new SM8850 chipset, which is expected to be the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, will be manufactured by TSMC, using its advanced N3P fabrication process. The chip was previous said to offer a 20 percent jump in performance when compared with the current fflagship processor.

Digital Chat Station recently predicted that smartphones with the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 would be launched in October, but some OEMs could unveil their flagship handsets as early as September. Qualcomm's annual Snapdragon Summit is typically held in October.

