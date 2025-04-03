Technology News
Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 isn't equipped with custom Oryon cores, unlike the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 3 April 2025 11:39 IST
Photo Credit: Qualcomm

Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 is built using TSMC's 4nm process technology

Highlights
  • Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 is Qualcomm's latest performance-focussed chipset
  • It is equipped with Arm reference cores instead of custom Oryon cores
  • The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 offers Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity
Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 was launched on Wednesday, and Qualcomm's successor to last year's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 delivers notable improvements in CPU, GPU, and artificial intelligence (AI) performance. Unlike the Snapdragon 8 Elite, this chip is manufactured using TSMC's 4nm process technology. It is expected to arrive on gaming focussed smartphones, and offers support for hardware accelerated ray tracing. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 also supports on-device multimodal and multilingual generative AI. The new platform provides Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity.

Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Availability Timeline

iQOO has confirmed that the upcoming iQOO Z10 Turbo will be equipped with the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip. It is also expected to arrive on upcoming smartphones from Meizu, Oppo, and Xiaomi in the coming weeks or months.

The new Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip is expected to power gaming smartphones that are more affordable than flagship handsets that are equipped with Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Specifications

Unlike the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which is produced using TSMC's 3nm process technology, the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 is a 4nm chip. The chipset has Arm reference cores, instead of Qualcomm's custom Oryon ones. It comprises one Arm Cortex-X4 core (3.2GHz), three Cortex-A720 cores (3.0GHz), two Cortex-A720 cores (2.8GHz), and two Cortex-A720 cores (2.0GHz). The chipset supports up to 24GB LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

snapdragon 8s gen 4 qualcomm inline snapdragon

Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 features
Photo Credit: Qualcomm

 

The chipmaker claims that the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 delivers up to 31 percent improved CPU performance in comparison with its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. It is also equipped with a new Adreno 825 GPU, which supports on-device ray tracing support and is said to offer a 49 percent jump in GPU performance over the previous generation.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 is equipped with an updated Hexagon NPU, which delivers up to 44 percent improved performance when handling on-device AI tasks, according to Qualcomm. Like last year's chipset, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 features an 18-bit triple Spectra image signal processor, with support for up to three 36-megapixel cameras (or one 320-megapixel camera).

Smartphones equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 can sport up to WQHD+ (3,840x1,600 pixels) displays with a variable refresh rate that ranges between 1Hz and 240Hz. Connectivity options on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 include 5G (Sub-6, not mmWave), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC. It also supports USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C connectivity. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 supports Quick Charge 5, which was first introduced in 2020, and supports 100W (or faster) charging speeds.

Further reading: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Specifications, Snapdragon, Qualcomm
David Delima
David Delima
David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Reportedly Delayed by a Month or Two
Intel Core Ultra 200S Series: Revolutionizing Gaming and Creative Performance

