  OneXSugar With Snapdragon G3 Gen 3, Dual Screens Unveiled Alongside Ayaneo Pocket S2, Ayaneo Gaming Pad at GDC 2025

OneXSugar With Snapdragon G3 Gen 3, Dual Screens Unveiled Alongside Ayaneo Pocket S2, Ayaneo Gaming Pad at GDC 2025

The Ayaneo Pocket S2 has a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen, while the Ayaneo Gaming Pad sports a larger 8.3-inch display.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 18 March 2025 17:13 IST
OneXSugar With Snapdragon G3 Gen 3, Dual Screens Unveiled Alongside Ayaneo Pocket S2, Ayaneo Gaming Pad at GDC 2025

Photo Credit: OneXPlayer

OneXSugar is equipped with two displays

Highlights
  • OneXSugar sports a 6.1-inch primary display
  • It has another 3.92-inch screen that can form a secondary display
  • The Ayaneo Pocket S2 has a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen
OneXSugar was unveiled on Monday at the ongoing Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2025 in San Francisco. It is a dual screen handheld gaming console that has a 6.01-inch primary display and a 3.92-inch secondary screen. Two other handhelds were also announced at the event — the Ayaneo Pocket S2 and Ayaneo Gaming Pad, equipped with 6.3-inch and 8.3-inch displays, respectively. All three models are equipped with the newly launched Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 chip from Qualcomm, which offers ray tracing support.

Both OneXPlayer and Ayaneo have yet to reveal the prices of the OneXSugar and the Ayaneo Pocket S2 and Ayaneo Gaming Pad. The dual-screen handheld console has been listed on Indiegogo. Ayaneo's gaming tablet is seen in a white colourway, while the OneXSugar and Ayaneo Pocket S2 are expected to arrive in white and black colour options.

OneXSugar Specifications, Features

The OneXSugar is an Android gaming console that is equipped with a 6.01-inch primary display, along with an additional 3.92-inch screen that can be rotated to form a more compact device, or provide a secondary display. It is shown to feature controllers that appear to be connected to the display(s) via a hinge. The device runs on Android, and it is unlikely to offer support for Windows games.

ayaneo pocket s2 Ayaneo Pocket S2

Ayaneo Pocket S2
Photo Credit: Ayaneo

 

OneXPlayer has equipped its upcoming handheld console with the new Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 SoC, which features one prime core, five performance cores, and two efficiency cores. Qualcomm says it offers a 30 percent jump in CPU performance over the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2, while the new Adreno A32 GPU comes with a 28 percent performance increase. The device will also offer Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

Ayaneo Pocket S2, Ayaneo Gaming Pad Specifications and Features

The newly announced Ayaneo Pocket S2 is a handheld gaming console that sports a 6.3-inch 2K IPS LCD TrueColor screen. It is equipped with a metal frame and non-detachable controllers on both sides of the screen, along with an upgraded hall joystick and linear triggers. 

ayaneo gaming pad Ayaneo Game Page

Ayaneo Game Pad
Photo Credit: Ayaneo

 

On the other hand, the Ayaneo Gaming Pad has a larger 8.3-inch 1440p "gaming-grade" IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also shown to feature a camera and a cooling vent on the rear panel.

Both devices are powered by the same Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 chip that was announced on Monday,. The company has yet to reveal the battery and charging specifications of the Ayaneo Pocket S2 and the Ayaneo Gaming Pad. The latter will offer support for game controllers and computer peripherals, according to the company.

Comments

OneXSugar, Ayaneo Pocket S2, Ayaneo Gaming Pad, OneXPlayer, Ayaneo, Snapdragon G3 Gen 3, Qualcomm
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
OneXSugar With Snapdragon G3 Gen 3, Dual Screens Unveiled Alongside Ayaneo Pocket S2, Ayaneo Gaming Pad at GDC 2025
