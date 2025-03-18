Photo Credit: OneXPlayer
OneXSugar was unveiled on Monday at the ongoing Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2025 in San Francisco. It is a dual screen handheld gaming console that has a 6.01-inch primary display and a 3.92-inch secondary screen. Two other handhelds were also announced at the event — the Ayaneo Pocket S2 and Ayaneo Gaming Pad, equipped with 6.3-inch and 8.3-inch displays, respectively. All three models are equipped with the newly launched Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 chip from Qualcomm, which offers ray tracing support.
Both OneXPlayer and Ayaneo have yet to reveal the prices of the OneXSugar and the Ayaneo Pocket S2 and Ayaneo Gaming Pad. The dual-screen handheld console has been listed on Indiegogo. Ayaneo's gaming tablet is seen in a white colourway, while the OneXSugar and Ayaneo Pocket S2 are expected to arrive in white and black colour options.
The OneXSugar is an Android gaming console that is equipped with a 6.01-inch primary display, along with an additional 3.92-inch screen that can be rotated to form a more compact device, or provide a secondary display. It is shown to feature controllers that appear to be connected to the display(s) via a hinge. The device runs on Android, and it is unlikely to offer support for Windows games.
OneXPlayer has equipped its upcoming handheld console with the new Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 SoC, which features one prime core, five performance cores, and two efficiency cores. Qualcomm says it offers a 30 percent jump in CPU performance over the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2, while the new Adreno A32 GPU comes with a 28 percent performance increase. The device will also offer Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.
The newly announced Ayaneo Pocket S2 is a handheld gaming console that sports a 6.3-inch 2K IPS LCD TrueColor screen. It is equipped with a metal frame and non-detachable controllers on both sides of the screen, along with an upgraded hall joystick and linear triggers.
On the other hand, the Ayaneo Gaming Pad has a larger 8.3-inch 1440p "gaming-grade" IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also shown to feature a camera and a cooling vent on the rear panel.
Both devices are powered by the same Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 chip that was announced on Monday,. The company has yet to reveal the battery and charging specifications of the Ayaneo Pocket S2 and the Ayaneo Gaming Pad. The latter will offer support for game controllers and computer peripherals, according to the company.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.
Advertisement
Advertisement