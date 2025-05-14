Technology News
Itel A90 With Unisoc T7100 Chipset, 13-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India

Itel A90 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 May 2025 16:04 IST
Itel A90 With Unisoc T7100 Chipset, 13-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India

Photo Credit: Itel

Itel A90 is offered in Starlit Black and Space Titanium colour options

Highlights
  • Itel A90 has a 6.6-inch 90Hz HD+ IPS LCD screen with Always-On Display
  • The handset ships with Android 14 Go edition-based Itel OS 14
  • The Itel A90 has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance
Itel A90 was launched in India on Wednesday. The smartphone is equipped with an octa-core Unisoc T7100 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM. It is offered in 64GB and 128GB storage variants and is currently available for purchase via retail stores in the country. The Itel A80 successor sports a 6.6-inch screen with a Dynamic Bar feature. Itel has provided a 5,000mAh battery in the A90, and it boasts a 13-megapixel main rear camera sensor. Notably, the company unveiled the Itel A95 5G handset in April.

Itel A90 Price in India, Availability

Itel A90 price in India is set at Rs. 6,499 and Rs. 6,999 for the 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB variants, respectively, the company confirmed in a press release. It is offered in Starlit Black and Space Titanium colour options.

The handset is currently available for purchase only via select retail stores in the country. The company is offering a 100-day free screen replacement and a three-month free subscription to JioSaavn Pro with the purchase of this phone.

Itel A90 Specifications, Features

The Itel A90 sports a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and Always-On Display support. The phone supports a Dynamic Bar feature as well, which helps users to view notifications and other alerts comprehensively. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7100 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. It supports virtual RAM expansion of up to 8GB as well as onboard storage of up to 128GB. The handset ships with Android 14 Go edition-based Itel OS 14.

The company assures that the Itel A90 will come with a 36-month lag-free fluency. It is equipped with Aivana 2.0, a smart AI assistant, which is said to perform tasks like translating documents, explaining images from the local gallery, making WhatsApp voice and video calls, and solving complex math problems. The phone supports DTS sound technology.

In the camera department, the Itel A90 carries a 13-megapixel primary rear sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. However, it ships with only a 10W charger in the box. For security, it has a face unlock feature and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset is claimed to meet the IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Itel A90

Itel A90

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14 Go
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Itel A90 With Unisoc T7100 Chipset, 13-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India
Comment
