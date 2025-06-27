Technology News
English Edition

OTT Releases of the Week (June 23 - June 29): Squid Game Season 3, Raid 2, Panchayat 4, and More

Witness the exciting thrill, crime, love, mystery, and more this weekend as your favorite OTT platforms are ready with a fresh set of releases.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 June 2025 06:00 IST
OTT Releases of the Week (June 23 - June 29): Squid Game Season 3, Raid 2, Panchayat 4, and More

The top OTT Platforms are ready with a new set of releases for this weekend

Highlights
  • Top OTT Releases are set to land on digital screens
  • Top releases include Squid Game, Panchayat, Smoke, Ironheart, and more
  • Streaming platforms include Netflix, Z5, and Prime Video
Advertisement

As the weekend awaits the next corner, the OTT platforms are all set to fill your watch list with new releases. This week, there will be drama, action, horror, comedy, and adventure. The top releases will include some of the most anticipated series and movies like Raid 2, Squid Game, and more. Also, the top streaming platforms for the week will include Netflix, Prime Video, and more. To ease your search for the watch list, we've curated the best releases of the week. Take a look:

Top OTT Releases this Week

Raid 2

  • Release Date: June 26, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Political Drama, Thriller
  • Cast: Ajay Devgan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Karan Vyas

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 is a political drama that follows an IPS officer, named Amay Patnaik, who has recently been transferred to Bhoj after a failed raid. Now, as he digs in to investigate a white-collared criminal Dada Bhai (Riteish Deshmukh), he has to face challenges. Even after suspension, he continues to uncover hidden truths. Will justice prevail, or will power overshadow? Watch only on Netflix.

Squid Game Season 3

  • Release Date: June 27, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Psychological Drama, Thriller
  • Cast: Lee Jung Jae, Greg Chun, Tom Choi, Wi Ha-Joon, Joen Young-Soo

Squid Game is returning with Season 3, which also marks the final chapter of the the intense, deadly games. Starring Lee Jung Jae in the lead role, this time the game will get dirty and emotionally disturbing. The season will pick up, right from the point it left Season 2. The viewers must get ready to experience the explosions and the ending will certainly leave the audience speechless.

Panchayat Season 4

  • Release Date: June 24, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
  • Genre: Political Drama, Comedy
  • Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik

India's most anticipated rural political drama has finally landed on your digital screens. Panchayat Season 4 comes back with its everlasting humour and epic comedy timings. This season, the election campaigns will go to the next level as Pradhan Ji and Bhushan are set to compete to win the elections. This Pradhan Vs Bhushan scenario will result in chaos and a lot of drama. Streaming now on Prime Video.

Mistry

  • Release Date: June 27, 2025
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • Genre: Comedy, Crime
  • Cast: Ram Kapoor, Mona Singh, Abhiijeet Chitre, Sikha Talsania, Kshitij Date

Mistry is a comedy crime drama series that follows an ex-cop, Armaan Mistry, who possesses brilliance but has a severe OCD. Mistry is an expert investigator, when coming to break the most complicated cases. This season, he does his job exceptionally well with a lot of humor, comedy and his OCD. Watch his exciting investigation only on JioHotstar.

Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting

  • Release Date: June 27, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Z5
  • Genre: Mystery, Thriller
  • Cast: Abhignya Vuthaluru, Cahran Lakkaraju, Ramaraju, Lavanya Sahukara, Gowtham Raju

Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting is set in the 90s, where a village is considered to be cursed, as a lot of young brides die on their wedding nights. PC Meena, portrayed by Abhignya Vuthaluru, is a female cop who has been posted to the village and she decides to uncover the reason behind deaths. To do so, she herself gets married, and there begins the twists and turns. This series has seven episodes.

Bibhishon

  • Release Date: June 27, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Z5
  • Genre: Psychological Thriller
  • Cast: Soham Majumdar, Debchandrima Singha Roy, Katha Nandi, Sanib Sarkar, Pradip Dhar

Bibhishon is a Bengali psychological thriller series that is set to release on Zee5. This series stars Soham Majumdar in the lead role, where he plays the role of a police officer. The series revolves around a peaceful town, named Bolagarh, where a dismembered corpse found in a forest creates a sensation. The police officer, along with his team, investigates; however, things take a wild turn when the head goes missing. The story is worth watching.

Cleaner

  • Release Date: June 27, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play
  • Genre: Thriller, Action
  • Cast: Daisy Ridley, Taz Skylar, Ruth Gemmell, Matthew Tuck, Rufus Jones, Lee Boardman

Directed by Martin Campbell, Cleaner is an action thriller movie that stars Daisy Ridley in the lead role. The movie follows a former soldier turned glass cleaner, steps in to rescue over 300 individuals who have been taken hostage by a group of criminals. Things take a deep turn when one of the activists decides to turn the events into violence by deciding to kill everyone. Will she be able to stop the mass murder?

Ironheart

  • Release Date: June 25, 2025
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • Genre: Action, Fantasy, Drama
  • Cast: Dominique Throne, Anthony Ramos, Lyric Rose, Mathew Elam, Manny Montana

Ironheart, a part of the Marvel Universe, is an American TV Mini-series that revolves around a young and very talented teenager named Riri Williams. Post her introduction in the Blank Panther: Wakanda Forever, she returns home to Chicago and creates an advanced armor suit, ever since Iron Man. The twists and unexpected crossovers are exceptional. There will be a total of 6 episodes in the series, wherein the debut having been done with three episodes.

Smoke

  • Release Date: June 27, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Apple TV+
  • Genre: Crime, Thriller
  • Cast: Taron Egerton, Jurnee Smollett, John Leguizamo, Rafe Spall, Greg Kinnear, Ntare Mwine

Inspired by a true-crime podcast ‘Firebug', Smoke is a crime thriller series that follows a detective and an arson investigator, who collectively join hands to find out two serial arsonists that have been terrorizing the Pacific Northwest. The series is high on action and has some gripping sequences that make it worth watching.

Other OTT Releases This Week

Title Streaming Platform OTT Release Date
Countdown Amazon Prime Video June 25th, 2025
Train Wreck: Poop Cruise Netflix June 24th, 2025
The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2 Netflix June 25th, 2025
The Bear Season 4 JioHotstar June 27th, 2025
Aap Kaise Ho SunNXT June 27th, 2025
Nimma Vasthugalige Neeve Javaabdaraaru SunNXT June 27th, 2025
The Brutalist JioHotstar June 27th, 2025
Azadi SunNXT June 27th, 2025
Ata Thambaycha Naay Zee5 June 27th, 2025
Companion JioHotstar June 30th, 2025
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT, OTTRelease, Netflix, Weekend, Binge, Series, Movies, SquidGame, Thriller
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
How to Delete Emails in Bulk in Gmail Using Different Methods

Related Stories

OTT Releases of the Week (June 23 - June 29): Squid Game Season 3, Raid 2, Panchayat 4, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases of the Week: Squid Game S3, Raid 2, Panchayat S4, and More
  2. Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G Series Set to Launch in India on This Date
  3. Nothing Phone 3 Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Launch on July 1
  4. Nothing Phone 3 to Get 50-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera
  5. Motorola Teases New Phone Launch in India; Could Be the Moto G96 5G
  6. Samsung Smart Monitor M9 Launched Alongside Updated M8 and M7 Models
  7. A Telegram Bot Might Be Selling Personal Data of Indian Users
  8. Redmi K80 Ultra With Dimensity 9400+ SoC Launched at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Axiom Mission 4 Successfully Docks on International Space Station; Shubhanshu Shukla Becomes First Indian to Reach Milestone
  2. Redmi K80 Ultra With Dimensity 9400+ SoC, 7,410mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Telegram Bot Reportedly Spotted Selling Sensitive Personal Data of Indian Users
  4. Nothing Phone 3 Confirmed to Feature 50-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera
  5. Vodafone Idea Rolls Out New Max Family Plan with Bundled Netflix Subscription: Price, Benefits
  6. Samsung Galaxy Buds Core TWS With ANC, Galaxy AI Features Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. iPhone 16 Available at Rs. 68,400 With Cashback Offer, Making It a Great Deal
  8. Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 50W Wireless Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Anthropic Now Lets Claude Users Build and Share AI-Powered Interactive Apps
  10. Lumio Arc Projector Teased Ahead of Possible Amazon Prime Day Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »