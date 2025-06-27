As the weekend awaits the next corner, the OTT platforms are all set to fill your watch list with new releases. This week, there will be drama, action, horror, comedy, and adventure. The top releases will include some of the most anticipated series and movies like Raid 2, Squid Game, and more. Also, the top streaming platforms for the week will include Netflix, Prime Video, and more. To ease your search for the watch list, we've curated the best releases of the week. Take a look:

Top OTT Releases this Week

Raid 2

Release Date: June 26, 2025

June 26, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Political Drama, Thriller

Political Drama, Thriller Cast: Ajay Devgan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Karan Vyas

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 is a political drama that follows an IPS officer, named Amay Patnaik, who has recently been transferred to Bhoj after a failed raid. Now, as he digs in to investigate a white-collared criminal Dada Bhai (Riteish Deshmukh), he has to face challenges. Even after suspension, he continues to uncover hidden truths. Will justice prevail, or will power overshadow? Watch only on Netflix.

Squid Game Season 3

Release Date: June 27, 2025

June 27, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Psychological Drama, Thriller

Psychological Drama, Thriller Cast: Lee Jung Jae, Greg Chun, Tom Choi, Wi Ha-Joon, Joen Young-Soo

Squid Game is returning with Season 3, which also marks the final chapter of the the intense, deadly games. Starring Lee Jung Jae in the lead role, this time the game will get dirty and emotionally disturbing. The season will pick up, right from the point it left Season 2. The viewers must get ready to experience the explosions and the ending will certainly leave the audience speechless.

Panchayat Season 4

Release Date: June 24, 2025

June 24, 2025 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Genre: Political Drama, Comedy

Political Drama, Comedy Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik

India's most anticipated rural political drama has finally landed on your digital screens. Panchayat Season 4 comes back with its everlasting humour and epic comedy timings. This season, the election campaigns will go to the next level as Pradhan Ji and Bhushan are set to compete to win the elections. This Pradhan Vs Bhushan scenario will result in chaos and a lot of drama. Streaming now on Prime Video.

Mistry

Release Date: June 27, 2025

June 27, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Comedy, Crime

Comedy, Crime Cast: Ram Kapoor, Mona Singh, Abhiijeet Chitre, Sikha Talsania, Kshitij Date

Mistry is a comedy crime drama series that follows an ex-cop, Armaan Mistry, who possesses brilliance but has a severe OCD. Mistry is an expert investigator, when coming to break the most complicated cases. This season, he does his job exceptionally well with a lot of humor, comedy and his OCD. Watch his exciting investigation only on JioHotstar.

Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting

Release Date: June 27, 2025

June 27, 2025 OTT Platform : Z5

: Z5 Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Mystery, Thriller Cast: Abhignya Vuthaluru, Cahran Lakkaraju, Ramaraju, Lavanya Sahukara, Gowtham Raju

Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting is set in the 90s, where a village is considered to be cursed, as a lot of young brides die on their wedding nights. PC Meena, portrayed by Abhignya Vuthaluru, is a female cop who has been posted to the village and she decides to uncover the reason behind deaths. To do so, she herself gets married, and there begins the twists and turns. This series has seven episodes.

Bibhishon

Release Date: June 27, 2025

June 27, 2025 OTT Platform: Z5

Z5 Genre: Psychological Thriller

Psychological Thriller Cast: Soham Majumdar, Debchandrima Singha Roy, Katha Nandi, Sanib Sarkar, Pradip Dhar

Bibhishon is a Bengali psychological thriller series that is set to release on Zee5. This series stars Soham Majumdar in the lead role, where he plays the role of a police officer. The series revolves around a peaceful town, named Bolagarh, where a dismembered corpse found in a forest creates a sensation. The police officer, along with his team, investigates; however, things take a wild turn when the head goes missing. The story is worth watching.

Cleaner

Release Date: June 27, 2025

June 27, 2025 OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Lionsgate Play Genre: Thriller, Action

Thriller, Action Cast: Daisy Ridley, Taz Skylar, Ruth Gemmell, Matthew Tuck, Rufus Jones, Lee Boardman

Directed by Martin Campbell, Cleaner is an action thriller movie that stars Daisy Ridley in the lead role. The movie follows a former soldier turned glass cleaner, steps in to rescue over 300 individuals who have been taken hostage by a group of criminals. Things take a deep turn when one of the activists decides to turn the events into violence by deciding to kill everyone. Will she be able to stop the mass murder?

Ironheart

Release Date: June 25, 2025

June 25, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Action, Fantasy, Drama

Action, Fantasy, Drama Cast: Dominique Throne, Anthony Ramos, Lyric Rose, Mathew Elam, Manny Montana

Ironheart, a part of the Marvel Universe, is an American TV Mini-series that revolves around a young and very talented teenager named Riri Williams. Post her introduction in the Blank Panther: Wakanda Forever, she returns home to Chicago and creates an advanced armor suit, ever since Iron Man. The twists and unexpected crossovers are exceptional. There will be a total of 6 episodes in the series, wherein the debut having been done with three episodes.

Smoke

Release Date: June 27, 2025

June 27, 2025 OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Genre: Crime, Thriller

Crime, Thriller Cast: Taron Egerton, Jurnee Smollett, John Leguizamo, Rafe Spall, Greg Kinnear, Ntare Mwine

Inspired by a true-crime podcast ‘Firebug', Smoke is a crime thriller series that follows a detective and an arson investigator, who collectively join hands to find out two serial arsonists that have been terrorizing the Pacific Northwest. The series is high on action and has some gripping sequences that make it worth watching.

Other OTT Releases This Week