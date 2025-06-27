Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Launching Today: Expected Price and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G is teased be introduced in the mid-range segment in India.

Updated: 27 June 2025 08:00 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G will come in three shades including Orange Haze

  • Samsung Galaxy M36 5G is confirmed to get 50-megapixel camera with OIS
  • It may reportedly run on Exynos 1380 SoC with at least 6GB RAM
  • The phone will ship with support for Galaxy AI and Circle to Search
The Samsung Galaxy M36 5G is set to launch in India today. It will arrive as the successor to the Galaxy M35 5G, which was introduced in the mid-range segment last year. While a majority of the specifications remain under wraps, the South Korean tech conglomerate has been teasing the upcoming phone's capabilities in days leading up to its launch. Thus, we have an idea of what to expect in terms of its cameras, colour options, design, features, and expected pricing.

So, if you're contemplating a new smartphone purchase, here's everything you know about the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G ahead of its launch in India today.

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Price in India, Availability

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G will be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India, the company has confirmed. At this price point, it is expected to compete against other mid-range smartphones in the market such as the CMF Phone 2 Pro and the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite.

Once launched, it may be available for purchase via Amazon, Samsung India online store, and offline retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Features, Specifications (Expected)

Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G will sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and may have a hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera. As per Samsung, the upcoming handset will have a thickness of 7.7mm. It will offer the phone in three colour options — Orange Haze, Serene Green, and Velvet Black.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G is confirmed to get a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). The phone is also reported to feature a 12-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. Both front and rear cameras of the Galaxy M36 5G will support 4K video recording.

As per the leaks, the upcoming Galaxy M-series phone could be powered by an Exynos 1380 SoC, paired with at least 6GB of RAM. It is expected to ship with One UI 7 based on Android 15. Samsung has teased the phone to arrive with several Galaxy AI features and Google's Circle-to-Search.

The Samsung Galaxy M36 5G could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
