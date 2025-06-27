Xiaomi AI Glasses were launched at an event in China on Thursday. The new wearable device from the Chinese technology firm runs on Xiaomi's Vela OS and it is powered by a Snapdragon AR1+ chip. It features a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and like the Meta Ray-Ban AI Glasses, it also supports first-person video recording and photography. Users can also access live object recognition, real-time text translation, and other voice-related assistance while wearing the Xiaomi AI Glasses, which are claimed to offer over 8 hours of use on a single charge.

Xiaomi AI Glasses Price, Availability

Xiaomi AI Glasses pricing starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,900) for the standard model, while the single-colour electrochromic version is priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 32,200). Meanwhile, the most expensive multicolour electrochromic edition costs CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,800).

Xiaomi AI Glasses are equipped with a 12-megapixel camera

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The newly unveiled Xiaomi AI Glasses are already available to purchase in China in Black, Brown, and Green colourways, via the company's website and other retail channels.

Xiaomi AI Glasses Specifications, Features

Users can pair the Xiaomi AI Glasses with smartphones running on Android 10 and iOS 15 or newer models, but they must be paired with a phone with Xiaomi's HyperOS skin to access all of its features. The smart glasses feature a D-shaped TR90 nylon frame with titanium hinges. Xiaomi says that these hinges have been tested for over 18,000 usage cycles.

The Xiaomi AI Glasses run on a Snapdragon AR1+ chip, along with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It is equipped with a 12-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX681 sensor that can capture photos (4,032×3,024 pixels) and 2K/ 30fps videos. it also has five microphones with bone conduction to capture audio more effectively.

Connectivity options on the Xiaomi AI Glasses include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4. The smart glasses also offer support for the Xiao AI assistant with support for real-time translation in over 10 languages, object recognition, and identifying macros and calories of food via the built-in camera. Users can also see meeting summaries via the Xiaomi Glasses app.

Xiaomi has equipped its new smart glasses with a 263mAh silicon carbon battery that is claimed to offer up to 8.6 hours of battery life with active use, or about 21 hours in standby mode. They can be charged within 45 minutes, via a USB Type-C port. They have an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.