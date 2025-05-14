Realme Neo 7 Turbo will be launching soon in China, the company confirmed today. The Chinese tech brand has not disclosed the launch date yet, but it has opened pre-orders for the Neo series smartphone in its home country. The Realme Neo 7 Turbo is teased to offer powerful performance. It is expected to arrive as a close sibling of the Realme Neo 7, Neo 7 SE, and Neo 7x. The Realme Neo 7 Turbo is rumoured to be equipped with the newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset.

Realme Neo 7 Turbo Will Be Announced This Month

Realme, via Weibo, announced the arrival of the Realme Neo 7 Turbo in China. It is confirmed to launch later this month, but an exact launch date is still under wraps. It is claimed to be the strongest Neo smartphone in the history of Realme.

The brand has started accepting pre-reservations for the handset through Realme's official website in China. Customers pre-booking the devices will get benefits worth CNY 1,775 (roughly Rs. 21,000). They can also avail of interest-free installment offers, a one-year after-sales warranty and up to CNY 800 (roughly Rs. 9,000) exchange discounts.

The upcoming Realme Neo 7 Turbo is speculated to feature MediaTek's Dimensity 9400e chipset. It could be among the first smartphones to feature this new 4nm chipset with a peak frequency of 3.4GHz. It has ARM''s Immortalis-G720 MP12.

Realme's Neo 7 series currently includes the Realme Neo 7, Neo 7 SE, and Neo 7x models. The former was launched in December 2024 with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, while the Neo 7 SE and Neo 7x were unveiled in February this year.

The Realme Neo 7 SE is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Max Soc, while the Realme Neo 7x has a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset under the hood. The Realme Neo 7 and Neo 7 SE have 7,000mAh battery units, while the Neo 7x carries a 6,000mAh cell.

