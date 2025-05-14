Technology News
English Edition

Realme Neo 7 Turbo Confirmed to Launch This Month, Pre-Reservations Begin

Realme Neo 7 Turbo is speculated to feature MediaTek's Dimensity 9400e chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 May 2025 17:21 IST
Realme Neo 7 Turbo Confirmed to Launch This Month, Pre-Reservations Begin

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Neo 7 Turbo is expected to arrive as a close sibling of the Realme Neo 7, Neo 7 SE and Neo 7x

Highlights
  • Realme Neo 7 Turbo's launch date is still not revealed
  • Realme's Neo 7 series includes three models now
  • It is claimed to be the strongest Neo smartphone in the history of Realme
Advertisement

Realme Neo 7 Turbo will be launching soon in China, the company confirmed today. The Chinese tech brand has not disclosed the launch date yet, but it has opened pre-orders for the Neo series smartphone in its home country. The Realme Neo 7 Turbo is teased to offer powerful performance. It is expected to arrive as a close sibling of the Realme Neo 7, Neo 7 SE, and Neo 7x. The Realme Neo 7 Turbo is rumoured to be equipped with the newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset.

Realme Neo 7 Turbo Will Be Announced This Month

Realme, via Weibo, announced the arrival of the Realme Neo 7 Turbo in China. It is confirmed to launch later this month, but an exact launch date is still under wraps. It is claimed to be the strongest Neo smartphone in the history of Realme.

The brand has started accepting pre-reservations for the handset through Realme's official website in China. Customers pre-booking the devices will get benefits worth CNY 1,775 (roughly Rs. 21,000). They can also avail of interest-free installment offers, a one-year after-sales warranty and up to CNY 800 (roughly Rs. 9,000) exchange discounts.

The upcoming Realme Neo 7 Turbo is speculated to feature MediaTek's Dimensity 9400e chipset. It could be among the first smartphones to feature this new 4nm chipset with a peak frequency of 3.4GHz. It has ARM''s Immortalis-G720 MP12.

Realme's Neo 7 series currently includes the Realme Neo 7, Neo 7 SE, and Neo 7x models. The former was launched in December 2024 with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, while the Neo 7 SE and Neo 7x were unveiled in February this year.

The Realme Neo 7 SE is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Max Soc, while the Realme Neo 7x has a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset under the hood. The Realme Neo 7 and Neo 7 SE have 7,000mAh battery units, while the Neo 7x carries a 6,000mAh cell.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme Neo 7 SE

Realme Neo 7 SE

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1264x2780 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme Neo 7 Turbo, Realme Neo 7 Turbo Specifications, Realme Neo 7
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Itel A90 With Unisoc T7100 Chipset, 13-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India
FalconX Partners With Standard Chartered to Serve Institutional Crypto Investors
Realme Neo 7 Turbo Confirmed to Launch This Month, Pre-Reservations Begin
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft to Lay Off Around 6,000 Employees
  2. Nothing Phone 3 Price, Launch Timeline Teased
  3. Airtel Operations Restored After Network Goes Down In Several Regions
  4. Samsung Announces Limited Edition Galaxy Ring Alongside Galaxy S25 Edge
  5. OnePlus Pad 2 Pro With 13.2-Inch 3.4K Display, 12,140mAh Battery Launched
  6. Nubia Z70S Ultra With 64-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Goes Global
  7. Itel A90 With Unisoc T7100 SoC, 13-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  8. Lava Shark 5G Design, Colour Options, Key Specifications Leaked
  9. Apple's New Matrix3D Model Can Turn Flat Images Into Dynamic 3D Scenes
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Reportedly Partnering With Synchron to Develop Brain-Computer Interfaces
  2. Realme GT 7 Confirmed to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9400e SoC Ahead of May 27 Launch
  3. Apple Researchers Introduce Matrix3D, a Unified AI Model That Can Turn 2D Photos Into 3D Objects
  4. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Unveils Chip Manufacturing Facilities in Noida, Bengaluru
  5. Realme Neo 7 Turbo Confirmed to Launch This Month, Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. FalconX Partners With Standard Chartered to Serve Institutional Crypto Investors
  7. Slack Rolling Out ‘Mark as Read’ Option in Notifications for Its Android App
  8. Itel A90 With Unisoc T7100 Chipset, 13-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds 3 Series to Get AI-Powered Gemini Integration Soon
  10. Alcatel V3 Ultra's New Teasers Show Design, Dedicated Display Modes; India Launch Date Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »