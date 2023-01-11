Microsoft reportedly may have cancelled plans to work on developing a dual-screen foldable Surface device. The company was said to be prototyping and experimenting with hardware for over a year that was believed to be in conjunction with a dual-screen foldable Surface device, tipped to be the Surface Duo 3. The latest report, however, suggests that Microsoft may opt for a more traditional "True" foldable design — with a single screen and 180-degree hinge — for its next foldable Surface device.

According to a report by Windowscentral, Microsoft had initially planned to launch the Surface Duo 3, said to be the successor to the Surface Duo 2, as a dual-screen foldable device. The company had reportedly intended to release the Surface Duo 3 towards the end of 2023 with narrower and taller edge-to-edge displays and wireless charging.

However, according to the latest report, Microsoft may have cancelled plans to deliver a dual-screen foldable design on its next Surface device. The company had reportedly received mixed reviews over the dual-screen foldable design on the Surface Duo 2, launched in September 2021. This could have prompted the company to shelve its plans of adopting a similar design for the Surface Duo 3, added the report.

It is still not clear what Microsoft's definitive plans are for the purported upcoming Surface Duo 3, in terms of hardware or software. There is also a speculation that Microsoft may simulate a dual-screen experience via a software feature on its next foldable device. The report also adds that the company has not decided on a definitive time frame for the launch of its next foldable phone, suggesting that it could miss the 2023 train altogether.

It is important to note that Microsoft has not provided any confirmation or details regarding the development of its next foldable device. So far, it is being speculated to come featuring an internal foldable screen, an external cover display and a 180-degree hinge.

