Samsung Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 are reportedly inching towards their launch as some alleged photos of the smartphones have again surfaced online. The new leak suggests the designs of the two smartphones and also offers a glimpse at the specifications. The leaked images suggest a waterdrop-style notch display for the Galaxy A34 and a hole punch display design for the Galaxy A54. The Galaxy A34 is said to feature the Exynos 1280 SoC under the hood. It is said to come as a successor to the Samsung Galaxy A33. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A54 5G will be succeeding the Galaxy A53.

Renders of yet-to-be-announced new Samsung handsets have been shared by known tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks). Details about the names of the phones are unknown at this moment, but it is largely speculated to be Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54. The former seems to have a waterdrop-style cutout on the display to house the selfie sensor, while the latter appears to have a hole punch cutout on the display. Further, volume rockers and power buttons are seen on the left spine.

Samsung Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 have leaked multiple times in the past. The Galaxy A34 5G is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. The Galaxy A54 5G on the other hand will reportedly come with a next-gen Exynos 1380 SoC.

As per a recent leak, the Samsung Galaxy A34 will run on Android 13 and will sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to carry a triple-camera setup on the back, comprising a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel macro lens. It is expected to offer 15W fast charging support as well.

The Galaxy A54 is tipped to sport a 6.4-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Its triple rear camera step is said to include a 50-megapixel primary lens and a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 is likely to succeed the Galaxy A33, while the Galaxy A54 is expected to succeed the Galaxy A53.

