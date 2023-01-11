Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A34, Galaxy A54 Design Leaked Again via Purported Renders

Samsung Galaxy A34 is said to feature the Exynos 1280 SoC under the hood.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 January 2023 17:06 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A34 is likely to succeed Samsung Galaxy A33

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is tipped to succeed the Galaxy A53
  • New Galaxy A series smartphones doesn't have a launch date yet
  • Samsung Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 could pack triple rear cameras

Samsung Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 are reportedly inching towards their launch as some alleged photos of the smartphones have again surfaced online. The new leak suggests the designs of the two smartphones and also offers a glimpse at the specifications. The leaked images suggest a waterdrop-style notch display for the Galaxy A34 and a hole punch display design for the Galaxy A54. The Galaxy A34 is said to feature the Exynos 1280 SoC under the hood. It is said to come as a successor to the Samsung Galaxy A33. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A54 5G will be succeeding the Galaxy A53.

Renders of yet-to-be-announced new Samsung handsets have been shared by known tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks). Details about the names of the phones are unknown at this moment, but it is largely speculated to be Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54. The former seems to have a waterdrop-style cutout on the display to house the selfie sensor, while the latter appears to have a hole punch cutout on the display. Further, volume rockers and power buttons are seen on the left spine.

Samsung Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 have leaked multiple times in the past. The Galaxy A34 5G is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. The Galaxy A54 5G on the other hand will reportedly come with a next-gen Exynos 1380 SoC.

As per a recent leak, the Samsung Galaxy A34 will run on Android 13 and will sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to carry a triple-camera setup on the back, comprising a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel macro lens. It is expected to offer 15W fast charging support as well.

The Galaxy A54 is tipped to sport a 6.4-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Its triple rear camera step is said to include a 50-megapixel primary lens and a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 is likely to succeed the Galaxy A33, while the Galaxy A54 is expected to succeed the Galaxy A53.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp 120Hz Super AMOLED display
  • High-quality stereo speakers
  • IP67 rating
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Average low-light camera
  • Weak low-light video recording
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A53 5G review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
