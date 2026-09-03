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iQOO 16 Renders Leaked Again; Could Feature New Rear Camera Design

The black colour variant of the iQOO 16 has blue illuminated accents around the camera module.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 September 2026 16:45 IST
iQOO 16 Renders Leaked Again; Could Feature New Rear Camera Design

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 15 runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip

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Highlights
  • iQOO 16 is shown in two colour options in the new leak
  • It is tipped to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset
  • iQOO 16 could feature three 50-megapixel sensors
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iQOO 16 is likely to launch soon as a successor to last year's iQOO 15. Ahead of the official announcement, the upcoming phone has shown up yet again in new renders. The newly leaked images show the phone's rear panel and suggest that the company could be giving it a gaming-focused design. The iQOO 16 is shown in two colour options in the new leak. It is expected to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset and could feature an 8,500mAh battery with 100W charging support.

iQOO 16 Rear Design Leaked

A few Weibo tipsters have uncovered new images depicting iQOO 16. The renders show the phone in black and white colourways with a redesigned rear camera module. It appears to have a large, square-shaped rear camera island with rounded corners. The three camera sensors are arranged in a connected layout inside the module, marking a design shift from the iQOO 15's rear design.

VoltiQOO 16 Discussion
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The purported black colour variant of iQOO 16 has blue illuminated accents around the camera module and the lower section of the rear panel. These blue elements resemble the design of gaming-oriented smartphones. The rear panel has smooth and textured sections, with lines running across the surface.

The iQOO branding is placed towards the lower half. The handset appears to have rounded edges. The white colour option of the alleged iQOO 16 seems to have a matte finish.

Past leaks claimed that the iQOO 16's camera setup will include three 50-megapixel sensors. It is rumoured to feature a 6.85-inch Samsung-made flat 2K display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It is likely to ship with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset.

The iQOO 16 is speculated to feature an 8,500mAh battery with 100W wired charging. It could also support wireless charging. It is tipped to have an IP68- and IP69-rated build for water and dust resistance

iQOO 16

upcoming
iQOO 16

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.85-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 17
iQOO 15

iQOO 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Brighter, smoother AMOLED display
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Cleaner, refined software experience
  • Improved cameras
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Noticeably thick bottom bezel
  • Black levels are not deepest
  • Inconsistent low-light portraits
Read detailed iQOO 15 review
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: iQOO 16, iQOO, iQOO 15
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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