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Airtel Offers 1-Year Free Super Duolingo Subscription to Customers

Super Duolingo removes ads from language lessons.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 September 2026 19:36 IST
Airtel Offers 1-Year Free Super Duolingo Subscription to Customers

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Duolingo offers courses in more than 40 languages

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Highlights
  • Airtel users can claim the offer through its Thanks app
  • The benefit covers mobile, Wi-Fi and DTH customers
  • Subscribers get unlimited energy for their lessons
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Duolingo has partnered with Bharti Airtel to offer its Super Duolingo subscription to Airtel customers for 12 months at no additional cost. The offer is available across Airtel's mobile, Wi-Fi and DTH services and includes access to premium learning features. These include an ad-free experience, unlimited energy, personalised exercises, mistake reviews and AI-powered speaking practice. Airtel has 376 million subscribers, making the partnership one of Duolingo's larger distribution deals in India. Users can access the offer through the Airtel Thanks app.

Super Duolingo for Airtel Availability

Airtel customers can claim the 12-month Super Duolingo benefit through the Airtel Thanks app, the company said in a press release. The offer covers subscribers using Airtel's mobile, Wi-Fi and DTH services, and does not require credit card details for activation.

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The complimentary access runs for one year under the existing Super Duolingo subscription. Users can claim the benefit without paying an additional subscription fee, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

Super Duolingo Features and Duolingo's India Offering

Super Duolingo gives Airtel customers an ad-free learning experience with unlimited energy, personalised exercises and tools for revisiting mistakes. The subscription also includes AI-powered Video Call, which lets users practise speaking through real-time conversations with AI.

Duolingo currently has language courses covering more than 40 languages. Its app uses short lessons, game-based elements, personalised exercises and AI tools to support language learning. Users can also take courses in Chess, Math and Music.

The platform has been adding more courses for people in India. It recently introduced Learn English from Punjabi, adding to its existing offerings for Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil and Urdu speakers. The courses let users learn English through languages they already understand.

The company sees language skills as increasingly important for students, professionals and people seeking opportunities in global workplaces. Through the Airtel deal, Super Duolingo will reach customers across Airtel's mobile, Wi-Fi and DTH services, who can use the subscription without purchasing it separately for one year.

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Further reading: Airtel, Bharti Airtel, Duolingo, Super Duolingo, Airtel Thanks App, Airtel Offer, Airtel Free Sub
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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