Moto E13 Price in India, Launch Timeline Tipped; Could Launch Early Next Month

Moto E13 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC and runs Android 13 Go Edition out-of-the-box.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 January 2023 18:16 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto E13 launched recently in Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Latin America

Highlights
  • Moto E13 features a 6.5-inch IPS HD+ LCD display
  • The phone sports a 13-megapixel, f/2.2 single rear camera
  • The budget-smartphone also packs a 5,000mAh battery

Motorola is yet to introduce the budget-friendly Moto E13 in the Indian market. The smartphone recently launched in Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific ,and Latin America and is expected to launch in India soon, as the latest model in Motorola's E series of smartphones. The phone was previously spotted on Geekbench ahead of its launch, which revealed certain specifications. The phone is currently available in three colour options. A recent report claims that the Moto E13 will launch in India early next month and will be available at a similar price range as its European counterpart.

According to a Price Baba report, the Moto E13 is expected to launch in India in the first week of February, and offer a single configuration variant of 4GB + 64GB. The phone is expected to be priced under Rs. 10,000 in India, according to the report.

Moto E13 price, availability

The Moto E13 is priced at EUR 119.99 (roughly Rs. 10,600). It is available for sale in select areas across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America through the Motorola website. The Moto E13 is available in three colour options - Cosmic Black, Aurora Green, and Creamy White.

Moto E13 specifications

Moto E13 supports a nano-SIM on both of the dual-sim slots, and comes pre-installed with Android 13 (Go edition). It features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ (720x1,600) pixel resolution, a refresh rate of 60Hz, a pixel density of 269ppi, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC, a Mali-G57 MP1 GPU, and 2GB of RAM.

The inexpensive Motorola smartphone has a 13-megapixel, f/2.2 single rear camera, and a 5-megapixel front camera. The Moto E13 has 64GB of internal storage and can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card.

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port are some of the connectivity features supported on this Moto E series device. There is also a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, and an accelerometer on the handset. The Moto E13 packs a 5,000mAh battery that the company claims will last more than 36 hours and it also supports 10W charging. The phone weighs 179.5 grams and measures 164.19 x 74.95 x 8.47mm.

The Moto E13 also comes equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack, a face unlock feature, and an IP52 dust and water resistance rating.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Unisoc T606
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 13 Go Edition
Resolution 720x1,600 pixels
Further reading: Moto E13, Motorola
