Moto E14 may launch later this year as a successor to the Moto E13, which was launched in India in February 2023. Motorola hasn't confirmed the existence of the phone yet. However, some details about the purported smartphone, such as battery and charging specifications, have surfaced online via certification sites. The Moto E14 is expected to come with several upgrades over the Moto E13, which came with a Unisoc T606 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Lenovo-owned company is expected to launch a new model with the moniker Moto E14. The phone is said to carry the model number XT2421-14, according to a TDRA listing spotted by MySmartPrice. The model was also reportedly spotted on the TUV Rheinland certification site with a battery rated at 4,850mAh. It is expected that the phone could be marketed as having a 5,000mAh typical battery.

As per the report, the Moto E14 has been tested with 10W, 15W, and 20W charging adaptors, going by the TUV Rheinland listing. This suggests that the upcoming model may support up to 20W wired fast charging. No more details about the handset are known yet. More specifications are expected to surface in the coming weeks.

Notably, the Moto E13 launched in India at Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB + 64GB option, while the 4GB + 64GB variant was listed at Rs. 7,999. It was initially offered in Aurora Green, Cosmic Black, and Creamy White colours. In September, the model was introduced in a Sky blue colour variant in India.

The Moto E13 comes with a Unisoc T606 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support, a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, a 13-megapixel main camera sensor, and a 5-megapixel front camera. It runs on Android 13 (Go edition)-based OS out-of-the-box and has an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.

