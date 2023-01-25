Technology News

Moto G73 5G, Moto G53 5G Launched Globally: Price, Specifications

Moto G53 5G was launched in China in December 2022.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 January 2023 13:10 IST
Moto G73 5G, Moto G53 5G Launched Globally: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G73 5G is available in Midnight Blue and Lucent White colour options

Highlights
  • Moto G73 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC
  • Moto G53 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 480+ SoC
  • Both models are currently available in Europe, will launch in India soon

Moto G73 5G and Moto G53 5G models have been launched in global markets. The Moto G53 had already made its debut in China last year. Moto G73 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC while the G53 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 480+ chipset. Both the models come with a 5000mAh battery and a dual rear camera setup. The front selfie camera is housed in a hole-punch cutout on both phones. The new Motorola G series handsets are available for purchase in Europe currently and will be available in Latin America and Asia, including India in the coming few weeks.

Moto G73 5G, Moto G53 5G price, availability

The newly launched Moto G73 5G will be sold in a single 8GB+256GB storage configuration, in Lucent White and Midnight Blue colour options. It is priced at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 26,600).

Meanwhile, the Moto G53 is available with 4GB of RAM and 128 of GB inbuilt storage in three colour options: Ink Blue, Arctic Silver and Pale Pink. It is priced at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 22,100).

Both Moto G73 and G53 are available for purchase in Europe. It will soon also be available in Latin America and Asia including India. It is worth noting that Moto G53 5G launched in China in December last year.

Moto G73 5G, Moto G53 5G specifications

The Moto G73 5G and Moto G53 are dual-sim (Nano) phones with a hybrid slot. The Moto G73 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 930 octa-core chipset and runs Android 13. It comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Moto G53 5G on the other hand is powered by a Snapdragon 480+ chipset and comes with a similar display as the G73.

According to Motorola, the Moto G73 features a dual-camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The 16-megapixel front camera is housed in a hole-punch cutout. The dual rear camera setup of G53, like the G73, includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and an 8-megapixel front camera housed in a hole-punch cutout.

The Moto G73 is equipped with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound, a USB Type-C 2.0 port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and sub-6GHz 5G connectivity. The handsets feature support for Dolby Atmos and are equipped with a plastic shell and a water-repellent design. Both phones run on a 5,000mAh battery but the Moto G73 comes with TurboPower 30 fast charging support while the Moto G53 supports 10W wired charging.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Moto G73 5G

Moto G73 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 930
Front Camera 16-Ultrapixel
Rear Camera 50-Ultrapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G73 5G, Moto G53 5G, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Infinix Note 12i With Mediatek Helio G85 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Government Expects Up to 7 Countries to Sign Up to Adopt UPI, Aadhaar and More Technologies by March: MoS IT
Featured video of the day
Redmi Note 12 Pro+ vs Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: The Better Camera?

Related Stories

Moto G73 5G, Moto G53 5G Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft 365 Services Are Down in India, Teams, Outlook Affected
  2. Airtel Hikes Basic Mobile Plans by 57 Percent in These Regions: See Price
  3. Coca-Cola Phone Could Launch Soon, Tipped to Be a Rebrand of This Handset
  4. Moto E13 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Check Price
  5. Moto G73 5G, Moto G53 5G Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
  6. OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Keyboard Price Tipped: Report
  7. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 6 Get Google Play System January Update: What's New
  8. Infinix Note 12i With 50-Megapixel Triple Camera Setup Launched in India
  9. Infinix Zero 5G India Launch Date Announced, Zero Book Ultra to Soon Follow
  10. Moto E13 Specifications, Design, and Price Tipped: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Says Q4 2022 Sales Slowed, Profits Slumped as Cloud Computing Revenue Sees Growth
  2. Microsoft 365 Services Down in India, Outage Affecting Services Like Teams, Outlook
  3. Oscars Nominations 2023: The Full List – Everything Everywhere All at Once Leads the Pack with 11 Nods
  4. Moto G73 5G, Moto G53 5G Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
  5. Coca-Cola Phone Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Render Shows Off Design, Dual Rear Cameras
  6. Visa CEO Al Kelly Bets Big on Blockchain-Based Stablecoins, CBDCs Days Before Stepping Down
  7. Government Expects Up to 7 Countries to Sign Up to Adopt UPI, Aadhaar and More Technologies by March: MoS IT
  8. Infinix Note 12i With Mediatek Helio G85 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Google Sued by US Justice Department Over Dominance in Digital Advertising
  10. Moto G13, Moto G23 with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 6.5-inch HD+ Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.