Moto G73 5G, Moto G53 5G Launched Globally: Price, Specifications

Moto G73 5G and Moto G53 5G models have been launched in global markets. The Moto G53 had already made its debut in China last year. Moto G73 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC while the G53 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 480+ chipset. Both the models come with a 5000mAh battery and a dual rear camera setup. The front selfie camera is housed in a hole-punch cutout on both phones. The new Motorola G series handsets are available for purchase in Europe currently and will be available in Latin America and Asia, including India in the coming few weeks.

Moto G73 5G, Moto G53 5G price, availability

The newly launched Moto G73 5G will be sold in a single 8GB+256GB storage configuration, in Lucent White and Midnight Blue colour options. It is priced at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 26,600).

Meanwhile, the Moto G53 is available with 4GB of RAM and 128 of GB inbuilt storage in three colour options: Ink Blue, Arctic Silver and Pale Pink. It is priced at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 22,100).

Both Moto G73 and G53 are available for purchase in Europe. It will soon also be available in Latin America and Asia including India. It is worth noting that Moto G53 5G launched in China in December last year.

Moto G73 5G, Moto G53 5G specifications

The Moto G73 5G and Moto G53 are dual-sim (Nano) phones with a hybrid slot. The Moto G73 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 930 octa-core chipset and runs Android 13. It comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Moto G53 5G on the other hand is powered by a Snapdragon 480+ chipset and comes with a similar display as the G73.

According to Motorola, the Moto G73 features a dual-camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The 16-megapixel front camera is housed in a hole-punch cutout. The dual rear camera setup of G53, like the G73, includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and an 8-megapixel front camera housed in a hole-punch cutout.

The Moto G73 is equipped with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound, a USB Type-C 2.0 port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and sub-6GHz 5G connectivity. The handsets feature support for Dolby Atmos and are equipped with a plastic shell and a water-repellent design. Both phones run on a 5,000mAh battery but the Moto G73 comes with TurboPower 30 fast charging support while the Moto G53 supports 10W wired charging.

