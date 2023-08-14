Moto E13 was launched in India earlier this year in February. Now, the company has unveiled a new storage variant of the phone, which will be available for purchase starting from August 16. The Moto E13 was previously offered in two storage options and in three colours. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC and houses a 5,000mAh battery. The new variant now comes with more RAM and inbuilt storage.

Moto E13 (8GB + 128GB) price in India, availability

Now available in 8GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage, the new variant of the Moto E13 is priced at Rs. 8,999. The previously launched 2GB + 64GB and the 4GB + 64GB storage variants were listed at Rs. 6,999 and Rs. 7,999 at launch. The new variant will be available for sale in the country starting August 16 via Flipkart. The handset is offered in Aurora Green, Cosmic Black, and Creamy White colour options.

Moto E13 (8GB + 128GB) specifications, features

Equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 700 pixels) IPS LCD display, the Moto E13 comes with a refresh rate of 60Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC paired with a Mali-G57 MP1 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card.

For optics, the phone has a 13-megapixel primary rear sensor along with an LED flash unit and a 5-megapixel front camera sensor placed in a centre-aligned waterdrop notch at the top of the display. The Moto E13 also supports Dolby Atmos audio.

Claiming to offer video playback of up to 23 hours, the Moto E13 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support. The phone also supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C connectivity. It comes with an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. Weighing 179.5 grams, the phone measures 164.19mm x 74.95mm x 8.47mm in size.

