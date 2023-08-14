Technology News
Moto E13 Variant With 8GB RAM, 128GB Inbuilt Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Moto E13 is powered by an Unisoc T606 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 August 2023 18:04 IST
Moto E13 Variant With 8GB RAM, 128GB Inbuilt Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto E13 is offered in Aurora Green, Cosmic Black, and Creamy White colour options

Highlights
  • Moto E13 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display
  • The phone comes with a 13-megapixel rear and a 5-megapixel front sensor
  • Moto E13 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support

Moto E13 was launched in India earlier this year in February. Now, the company has unveiled a new storage variant of the phone, which will be available for purchase starting from August 16. The Moto E13 was previously offered in two storage options and in three colours. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC and houses a 5,000mAh battery. The new variant now comes with more RAM and inbuilt storage.

Moto E13 (8GB + 128GB) price in India, availability

Now available in 8GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage, the new variant of the Moto E13 is priced at Rs. 8,999. The previously launched 2GB + 64GB and the 4GB + 64GB storage variants were listed at Rs. 6,999 and Rs. 7,999 at launch. The new variant will be available for sale in the country starting August 16 via Flipkart. The handset is offered in Aurora Green, Cosmic Black, and Creamy White colour options.

Moto E13 (8GB + 128GB) specifications, features

Equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 700 pixels) IPS LCD display, the Moto E13 comes with a refresh rate of 60Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC paired with a Mali-G57 MP1 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. 

For optics, the phone has a 13-megapixel primary rear sensor along with an LED flash unit and a 5-megapixel front camera sensor placed in a centre-aligned waterdrop notch at the top of the display. The Moto E13 also supports Dolby Atmos audio.

Claiming to offer video playback of up to 23 hours, the Moto E13 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support. The phone also supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C connectivity. It comes with an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. Weighing 179.5 grams, the phone measures 164.19mm x 74.95mm x 8.47mm in size.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Ergonomic design, IP52 rating
  • Decent performance (4GB variant)
  • Big battery, USB Type-C port
  • Dual-band Wi-Fi is a bonus
  • Good software features
  • Bad
  • Weak camera performance
  • Average quality display
Read detailed Motorola Moto E13 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Unisoc T606
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 2GB, 4GB, 8GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 13 Go Edition
Resolution 720x1,600 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Moto E13, Moto E13 price in India, Moto E13 specifications, Moto E13 new variant, Moto, Motorola, Lenovo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
