  Moto G13, Moto G23 with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 6.5 inch HD+ Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto G13, Moto G23 with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 6.5-inch HD+ Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto G13 and Moto G23 run on a clean version of Android 13 with MyUX interface.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 January 2023 12:10 IST


Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G23 carries a 16-megapixel front-facing camera

Highlights
  • Moto G13 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W TurboPower charging
  • These smartphones pack stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos
  • Moto G23, G13 get fingerprint sensor, face unlock technology

Motorola debuted new affordable Moto G series smartphones on Tuesday. These include the Moto G13 and Moto G23. Both carry almost identical specifications and design. They are powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and run on Android 13 with a MyUX interface. There is a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with a centrally-placed hole-punch slot for the selfie camera. These new Motorola smartphones also include a 50-megapixel main camera with Quad Pixel technology. They come with a dual recording feature that enables you to capture videos simultaneously from the front and back cameras.

Moto G13, Moto G23 price, availability

The Moto G13 gets a sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model, which is priced at EUR 179.99 (roughly Rs. 16,000). This Motorola smartphone comes in Matte Charcoal, Rose Gold, and Blue Lavender colours.

Meanwhile, the Moto G23 has an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version that costs EUR 229.99 (roughly Rs. 20.500). It comes in Matte Charcoal, Rose Gold, and Blue Lavender colours. Both of these smartphones can currently be purchased in Europe and will be soon made available in Latin America and Asia.

Moto G13, Moto G23 specifications, features

The Moto G13 and Moto G23 feature a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of brightness. They run on Android 13 and are powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. For security, these Motorola smartphones get a fingerprint sensor and face unlock technology.

In terms of cameras, these affordable Moto G series smartphones get a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor with Quad Pixel technology. There are also a couple of 2-megapixel secondary sensors on the beck. The Moto G13 also carries an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front, whereas the Moto G23 gets a 16-megapixel front-facing shooter.

These smartphones are equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. The Moto G23 offers support for 30W TurboPower fast charging. On the other hand, the Moto G13 can support 10W TurboPower wired charging. They feature stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. The Moto G23 and Moto G13 are 4G smartphones that also offer Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity.

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Moto G13



  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Moto G23



  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
