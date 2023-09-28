Moto E13 was launched in India in February this year as an entry-level smartphone. At the time of its debut, the handset offered 2GB and 4GB RAM variants starting at Rs. 6,999. The smartphone was released in three colourways — Aurora Green, Cosmic Black, and Creamy White. A few months later, in August, the company launched another storage configuration of the Moto E13, packed with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Now, days ahead of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023, the company has launched a Sky Blue colour variant of the smartphone.

In an X post on Thursday, Motorola India announced the launch of its Sky Blue shade for the Moto E13, which packs 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The new variant has been launched days ahead of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023, which is scheduled to begin on October 8.

As per the post, the Moto E13 Sky Blue shade will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Motorola website and all retail outlets. It comes at a festive special price of just Rs. 6,749, down from its original price of Rs. 8,999. Users can also avail an instant discount up to 10 percent on using ICICI Bank card, Axis Bank card or Kotak Mahindra Bank card for the transaction.

To recall, Moto E13 was launched in February this year, sporting a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC. The smartphone packs 5,000mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to 23 hours of video playback support. It comes equipped with a 13-megapixel main rear camera and a 5-megapixel front sensor for selfies and video calls. The phone runs Android 13 (Go Edition) out-of-the-box.

Meanwhile, the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 sale is all set to begin on October 8. Flipkart Plus members will get a 24-hour early access to the sale. The sale will be live till October 15.

