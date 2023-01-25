Moto E13 was launched on Tuesday as the latest addition in Motorola's budget-friendly E series of smartphones. The newly unveiled Moto E13 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display and is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC. It runs Android 13 Go Edition out-of-the-box. The phone also packs a 5,000mAH battery and comes with 64GB of internal storage. Moto E13 was launched on Tuesday as the latest addition in Motorola's budget-friendly E series of smartphones. The newly unveiled Moto E13 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display and is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC. It runs Android 13 Go Edition out-of-the-box. The phone also packs a 5,000mAH battery and comes with 64GB of internal storage. The newly launched Moto E13 was spotted on Geekbench last month, with the listing giving away some of its key specifications.

Moto E13 price, availability

The newly launched Moto E13 has been priced at EUR 119.99 (roughly Rs. 10,600). It is available for purchase on the Motorola website in select markets across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America. The phone is not yet available in India. The Moto E13 comes in three different colourways — Cosmic Black, Aurora Green, and Creamy White

Moto E13 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto E13 runs Android 13 (Go edition) out-of-the-box. It has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ (720x1,600) pixel resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 269ppi pixel density, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC, accompanied by Mali-G57 MP1 GPU and 2GB of RAM.

In the camera department, the budget-friendly phone features a 13-megapixel, f/2.2 single camera at the back, with a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies. The handset comes with 64GB internal storage and supports up to 1TB of expandable storage via a microSD card.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also has a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, and an accelerometer. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery, which Motorola claims can last over 36 hours, and supports 10W charging. The phone measures 164.19 x 74.95 x 8.47mm in size and weighs 179.5 grams.

The Moto E13 also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, face unlock feature, and has an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.