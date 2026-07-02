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Moto G77 Power Set to Launch in India Next Week; Price Range, Specifications Revealed

The Moto G77 Power is teased to feature a 7,000mAh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 July 2026 15:54 IST
Moto G77 Power Set to Launch in India Next Week; Price Range, Specifications Revealed

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G77 Power runs on Android 16 with Hello UI on top

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Highlights
  • Moto G77 Power is teased to be launched in three colour options
  • It has dual stereo speakers
  • It has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter
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The Moto G77 was released in global markets earlier this year with a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset. Now, Motorola has officially confirmed the launch date for the Moto G77 Power in India. Alongside the launch date, the Lenovo-owned smartphone brand has also revealed the price range, design, and specifications of the upcoming G-series smartphone. It will go on sale through Flipkart in the country in at least three colourways. The Moto G77 Power has a 7,000mAh battery and 50-megapixel rear camera unit. 

Moto G77 Power Will Launch in India on July 8

In a dedicated landing page on its website, the smartphone maker teased the launch of the Moto G77 Power in India. As per the teaser, the handset will go live in the country on July 8. The footnotes on the page show that the handset will be priced under Rs. 30,000 in the country.

The teasers show the Moto G77 Power in black, blue, and red colour options with a centrally placed hole punch cutout on the display. The company says it will go on sale in Pantone-curated colours with a vegan leather finish. It has a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i Protection. Teasers reveal the phone with a 7,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to three days of battery life.

The Moto G77 Power has a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia-600 rear camera sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies and video chats, it features a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. It has a MIL-STD-810H-certified build. The upcoming phone boasts a 3.5mm headphone jack. It has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and Hi-Res Audio certification.

The upcoming Moto G77 Power runs on Android 16 with Hello UI on top; Motorola has promised an Android 17 update for the phone.

The brand earlier this year launched the Moto G77 in global markets with a price tag of GBP 250 (roughly Rs. 31,700). It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor and carries a 5,200mAh battery with support for 30W wired fast charging. It has a 6.78-inch display and a 108-megapixel main rear camera.

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Further reading: Moto G77 Power, Moto G77 Power Price in India, Moto G77 Power Specifications, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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