Samsung has increased the prices of seven Galaxy smartphone lineups in India, according to a tipster on X. The revision affects select Galaxy A, Galaxy F, and Galaxy M series models and took effect on July 4, as per a leaked internal document. The revised prices are now reflected on the Samsung India website, with retail prices increasing by up to Rs. 1,000 across variants. The move comes after several reported smartphone price revisions by Samsung in India in recent months, which were speculated to be due to rising memory chip costs.

Samsung Revises Prices of Seven Galaxy Smartphones in India

Tipster Ahsan (@AhsanKharbai) shared what appears to be an internal Samsung India communication on X that outlines revised prices for select Galaxy smartphones. The document lists updated prices for the Galaxy A06 5G, Galaxy A07, Galaxy A07 5G, Galaxy A17 5G, Galaxy F17 5G, Galaxy F07 and Galaxy M07, and indicates that the changes took effect on July 4.

According to the leaked document, the Galaxy A07 with 4GB + 64GB is now priced at Rs. 11,999, up from Rs. 10,999. The 4GB + 128GB variant of the Galaxy A07 5G is now listed at Rs. 17,999, up from Rs. 16,999, while the 6GB + 128GB model now costs Rs. 19,999 instead of Rs. 18,999.

The Galaxy A06 5G with 4GB + 64GB now costs Rs. 14,999 instead of Rs. 13,999, while the 4GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 16,999, up from Rs. 15,999. The 6GB + 128GB option now carries a price tag of Rs. 18,999, compared to Rs. 17,999 earlier.

Samsung has also revised the prices of the Galaxy M07 and Galaxy F07 with 4GB + 64GB storage. Both models now cost Rs. 11,399, compared to their earlier price of Rs. 10,399.

The Galaxy A17 5G has also reportedly received a price increase across all variants, where the 6GB + 128GB model is now available for Rs. 23,499, up from Rs. 22,499. The 8GB + 128GB version now costs Rs. 25,499 instead of Rs. 24,499, while the 8GB + 256GB variant has increased from Rs. 28,999 to Rs. 29,999.

Samsung is said to have similarly increased the prices of all Galaxy F17 5G variants. The 4GB + 128GB option is now priced at Rs. 19,999, down from Rs. 18,999. The 6GB + 128GB model now costs Rs. 21,999 instead of Rs. 20,999, while the 8GB + 128GB variant is now listed at Rs. 23,999, up from Rs. 22,999.

At the time of writing, the leaked price revision for the Galaxy A17 5G and Galaxy F17 5G were not reflected on the Samsung India website.

The South Korean tech giant has yet to announce the purported price revision in India. Previous reports had linked earlier smartphone price hikes in India to rising memory chip costs, although the company has not confirmed whether the latest increase is driven by the same factor. The revised retail prices are currently reflected on the Samsung India website. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Samsung for a comment on the latest revision. We are awaiting a response and will update this story when we hear back.

Samsung Galaxy A06 5G FAQs What are the main features of the Samsung Galaxy A06 5G? The Samsung Galaxy A06 5G features a PLS LCD display measuring about 6.7 inches with an HD 720×1600 resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and is available in 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 4GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variants, with support for expandable storage via a microSD card of up to 1.5TB. The smartphone comes with a dual rear-camera setup, including a 50 MP main camera and a 2 MP depth camera, along with an 8 MP front-facing selfie camera. It carries an IP54 rating for splash and dust resistance. The Samsung Galaxy A06 5G is available in Black, Light Green, and Silver colour options. When was the Samsung Galaxy A06 5G released? The Samsung Galaxy A06 5G was first launched on February 19, 2025. Where can I buy the Samsung Galaxy A06 5G? You can buy the Samsung Galaxy A06 5G through the official Samsung website, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, and select retail stores across India. Read More

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