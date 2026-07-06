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Moto G77 Power Listed on Company's Website With Key Specifications Before July 8 Debut

For photography, the Moto G77 Power will include a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 600 sensor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 July 2026 11:10 IST
Moto G77 Power Listed on Company's Website With Key Specifications Before July 8 Debut

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G77 Power comes with MIL-STD-810H durability certification

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Highlights
  • Motorola lists four Pantone colour options for the handset
  • Moto G77 Power packs a 120Hz full-HD+ LCD screen
  • Moto G77 Power will support 30W TurboPower charging
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Motorola's upcoming Moto G77 Power has surfaced via a new product listing ahead of the handset's July 8 launch in India. The listing reveals nearly the complete hardware and software package, including the display, chipset, cameras, battery, build and connectivity features. It also confirms multiple RAM and storage variants and four Pantone colour options. The smartphone has already been confirmed to arrive in the country with a price tag under Rs. 30,000, while the latest listing fills in the remaining technical details ahead of its debut.

Moto G77 Power Specifications Revealed

The listing for the product on the Motorola India website shows that the Moto G77 Power will be offered in 8GB + 128GB and 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configurations. The listing also confirms that the handset will arrive in Pantone Impenetrable, Pantone Nautical Blue, Pantone Fuchsia Red and Pantone Laurel Green colourways.

Motorola will equip the Moto G77 Power with a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 120Hz touch sampling rate and Water Touch technology with High Brightness Mode reaching up to 1,050 nits. It will feature an 8-bit colour panel, Display Colour Boost support, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone will run on a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset with Arm Mali-G57 MP2 GPU. The handset will ship with Android 16 and will receive one Android OS upgrade along with three years of security updates.

For photography, the Moto G77 Power will include a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 600 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, Quad Pixel technology, and PDAF support. It will also carry an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field of view, an f/2.2 aperture, and fixed focus. A two-in-one light sensor combining an ambient light sensor and a flicker detector will complete the rear camera system. Motorola will use a 32-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 aperture, Quad Pixel technology, and fixed focus.

The Moto G77 Power will feature stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and wired Hi-Res Audio certification. It will also include a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio and dual microphones. The handset will support dual Nano SIM cards, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.4, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac with 2.4GHz and 5GHz support, as well as GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and BeiDou for location tracking.

Motorola will include an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, sensor hub, SAR sensor and e-compass. Security features will include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, ThinkShield for Mobile and Moto Secure.

The Moto G77 Power will pack a 7,000mAh battery with support for 30W TurboPower and 6W wired reverse charging. Motorola claims the battery will deliver up to 59 hours of usage. It will feature a PMMA or vegan leather-inspired rear panel, a plastic frame and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on the front. The handset will also carry an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance and meet MIL-STD-810H durability standards. The phone will measure 166.23 x 76.50 x 8.89mm and weigh 215g.

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Further reading: Moto G77 Power, Moto G77 Power Features, Moto G77 Power Specifications, Moto G77 Power Colour Options, Moto G77 Series, Moto G77, Moto, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Moto G77 Power Listed on Company's Website With Key Specifications Before July 8 Debut
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