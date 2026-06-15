Amazon Echo Dot Max Review: Don’t Let the Size Fool You

It is safe to say that Amazon is one of the few brands keeping the smart speaker category alive in India. The company has a wide lineup of smart speakers, ranging from the budget-centric Echo Dot to the more premium Echo Show. Recently, the company also added two new products to this lineup, the Amazon Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio. Although the Echo Studio is more of a premium offering, the Echo Dot Max is the one that brings a set of segment-first features in the Echo Dot lineup.

Priced at Rs. 10,999, the new Echo Dot Max is the most expensive Echo Dot from the brand till now. With improved audio performance, the addition of smart home hubs, and more, does it make sense to spend this kind of money on a smart speaker? I've had the chance to use the device for a while now, and here's what you need to know.

Amazon Echo Dot Max Design: Minimal and Premium

The Echo Dot Max keeps the spherical shape that Amazon has used across its Echo lineup for the last few generations. However, the Amazon Echo Dot Max does stand out from the rest of the Echo Dot lineup in different ways. First of all, it is not a fully spherical smart speaker, but imagine combining an Echo Pop with an Echo Dot.

Amazon Echo Dot Max is available in different colour options.

It measures 108.7mm wide and 108.6mm tall, and weighs 505.3 grams, making it heavier and more substantial than the standard Echo Dot 5th Gen or the Echo Pop. The Echo Dot Max is available in three colour options: Graphite, Amethyst, and Glacier White. The Amethyst stands out most for its punchy Purple colour. I got the Graphite colour option for the review, and for me, it is the safest colour option that looks subtle.

Moving on, the company has added a 3D knit fabric that covers the entire body. The front now houses three buttons: volume up, volume down, and action that also doubles as a microphone mute. The front placement of the button makes it good for visibility, and you can easily access it. The signature LED ring sits around the new front design, which glows blue when Alexa is listening, orange when the mic is muted, and white to show volume changes. Moreover, you also get a tap gesture on the top to play/pause music, dismiss an alarm, or get a temperature reading.

The smart speaker comes with a single port at the rear for power.

One hardware omission worth flagging is the absence of a 3.5mm headphone jack. Older Echo models included this as an output option. The only port on the back is the power input for the bundled 22W AC adapter.

Amazon Echo Dot Max App and Specifications

The latest Echo Dot Max can be configured via the Alexa app, available on both Android and iOS devices. Setting the Echo Dot Max up is straightforward. Press the microphone mute button and the volume down button simultaneously, and wait for the orange ring to appear. Then open the Amazon Alexa app on your phone and follow the prompts. The device will likely push a firmware update during the first boot, so expect to wait a few minutes before it is ready to use.

The smart speaker can be controlled and setup using the Amazon Alexa application.

Moving on, the Alexa application acts as the hub for controlling your Echo Dot Max features. You can customise the equaliser, set the default music app, pair it with other Echo devices, and do more. More importantly, the Echo Dot Max now includes built-in smart home hub support, allowing you to connect compatible devices without requiring separate bridges. The company has revealed that the smart speaker supports Matter, Zigbee, and Thread for smart home automation.

Moving on to the features, the Amazon Echo Dot Max is loaded with a two-way speaker system with a 2.5-inch high-excursion woofer and a 0.8-inch custom tweeter. The speaker also features an Automatic Room Adaptation system that reads the acoustic environment and adjusts the output accordingly. The device also features a custom AZ3 processor, along with a new Omnisense platform that uses audio, ultrasound, Wi-Fi radar, and an accelerometer to detect presence and environmental conditions. Apart from this, you also get Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 as connectivity options.

Amazon Echo Dot Max Performance

This is where things get interesting. The one limitation of the Echo Dot lineup was its audio output. In the past, most Echo Dots felt a bit limited for audio. However, with the Echo Dot Max, the company is planning to change this completely. The jump from a single 1.73-inch driver in the Echo Dot 5th Gen to a two-way system with a dedicated tweeter and a 2.5-inch woofer is a meaningful hardware improvement. The speaker now sounds fuller and more defined compared to the Echo Dot 5th Gen. However, it is loud enough to fill a medium-sized room.

The Echo Dot Max is loaded with a AZ3 processor that delivers improved performance.

Coming to the audio performance, the smart speaker's sound signature leans towards the bass. So, if you are listening to genres like hip-hop, electronics, and more, you will enjoy the bass output of this speaker. However, on certain tracks, the bass can get slightly bloated. While listening to Humble by Kendrick Lamar, you will notice the bass, while the vocals are decently clear. That said, if you are someone who listens to a lot of classical or acoustic content where tonal accuracy matters more than punch, the tuning can feel heavy-handed. The equaliser in the Alexa app lets you pull bass down a notch, which helps.

Volume is another area where the Max makes a difference compared to the standard Echo Dot. The smart speaker can fill a medium-sized room without much distortion. Moreover, there is a Room Adaptation feature that basically adjusts the sound output based on the room size. So, if you move your Echo Dot Max from one room to a smaller one, you will notice the difference in loudness.

Moving on, Alexa is still there, but India is yet to get the Alexa Plus model. So, for the time being, you will need to settle with the Standard Alexa on this smart speaker. So, you need to say the wake word to access the virtual assistant. You can ask Alexa to play music, set reminders, add items to your cart, get answers to your queries, and more, which has been quite standard for the last few years.

Honestly, the standard Alexa at this price point starts to feel like an artificial ceiling. For smart home commands, timers, music, and routines, it does the job well. For anything resembling a natural back-and-forth conversation or context-aware requests, it falls noticeably short. I hope the company introduces Alexa Plus in India, which will further elevate the Echo Dot Max experience.

Amazon Echo Dot Max Verdict

To conclude, the Echo Dot Max is a well-built smart speaker from Amazon, which genuinely addresses the most common complaint about the Echo Dot lineup: thin audio. The two-way driver system and expanded acoustic chamber deliver real improvements over the Echo Dot 5th Gen. This, coupled with its premium design and built-in smart home hub support, makes it one of the best smart speakers in the Echo Dot lineup.

However, paying Rs. 10,999 for the Echo Dot Max right now might feel a bit of a stretch. And there are a couple of reasons for it. Firstly, there is no support for Alexa Plus, which can take full advantage of the hardware that the Echo Dot Max features. Whether it be the Omnisense platform or the custom AZ3 processor, without Alexa Plus, these features do not provide the level of experience you get in markets with Alexa Plus. Secondly, for this budget, you get a good Bluetooth speaker that can give much better performance, both in terms of audio quality and portability.

That said, if you already own Alexa-compatible smart home devices and want to centralise control without buying a separate hub, the Echo Dot Max makes a strong case. If you are buying it primarily as a music speaker or voice assistant device without an existing smart home setup, the value equation is harder to defend until Alexa Plus actually arrives in India.