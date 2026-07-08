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Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Date Announced; Galaxy Z Fold 8, Flip 8, Watch 9 Series Expected

Samsung said its upcoming devices will combine AI experiences with innovative hardware to deliver more personalised and adaptive experiences.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 8 July 2026 09:18 IST
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Date Announced; Galaxy Z Fold 8, Flip 8, Watch 9 Series Expected

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 is the company's second event this year

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Highlights
  • Galaxy Unpacked 2026 will take place on July 22 in London
  • Samsung is expected to unveil Galaxy Z Fold 8 series, Z Flip 8
  • Galaxy Watch 9 series and Ultra 2 may also debut
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Samsung finally announced the date for its highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday. At the bi-annual showcase, the South Korean tech conglomerate is expected to take the wraps off its latest generations of foldable smartphones — the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series and the Galaxy Z Flip 8, with the rumoured wide foldable being the most anticipated model of the lineup. Samsung also teased that the upcoming Galaxy devices will combine "intelligent capabilities" with new form factors, hinting towards an expanded device portfolio.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Date, Time

The Galaxy Unpacked July 2026 is set to take place on Wednesday, July 22. The keynote address will begin at 2pm BST (6:30pm IST). It will be held in London, the UK, where the company will introduce the "newest additions to the Galaxy portfolio".

While the second Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026 is expected to be an in-person affair, you will also be able to stream it live on the Samsung website, Samsung Newsroom, and the official Samsung YouTube channel. Registrations for the event are now open through the tech giant's website, where users can sign up to receive updates, teasers, trailers, and launch offers ahead of the keynote.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: What to Expect

In a blog post, Samsung said its upcoming devices will combine AI-powered experiences with innovative hardware to deliver more personalised and adaptive experiences. The company also mentioned that the launch will build on its leadership in the foldable smartphone category.

The biggest announcement at this year's Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to be Samsung's next-generation foldable smartphone lineup. Unlike previous years, reports suggest the company could unveil three foldables instead of two, including the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and the Galaxy Z Flip 8.

Recent teasers shared by the company have hinted at a shorter and noticeably wider foldable. This suggests the arrival of the long-rumoured wide-foldable, which could debut as the Galaxy Z Fold 8. The standard Fold model, meanwhile, could come with an Ultra moniker this year.

Previous leaks suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could feature a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner display, a 5.5-inch cover screen, and Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset. The Ultra model, meanwhile, has been tipped to receive a 5,000mAh battery, 45W wired charging, and a significantly brighter display capable of reaching 3,600 nits of peak brightness.

Samsung has also teased that its next-generation foldables will bring more advanced Galaxy AI features designed specifically for larger-screen devices.

Alongside the foldables, the tech giant is also expected to introduce the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. Recent reports indicate that the Watch Ultra 2 could feature a display with up to 5,000 nits of brightness, an 800mAh battery, and an IP69K rating for improved durability.

Lastly, there is also speculation that Samsung could offer an early look at its long-rumoured smart glasses. The company has already confirmed that it is building wearables in collaboration with fashion brands like Warby Parker and Gentle Monster. The wearables will also be part of the Android XR ecosystem, the same as the Galaxy XR headset.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Date, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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