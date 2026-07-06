Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8, and Galaxy Z Flip 8 are expected to be unveiled at Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event, likely later this month. The Galaxy Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2 are also believed to be announced during the same event. Before the launch, the pricing details of the foldables and smartwatches were leaked online. The leak suggests that Samsung's all-new Galaxy Z Fold 8, which is likely to have a wider display, will be cheaper than the Ultra model.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series European Prices (Anticipated)

As reported by WinFuture, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 will start at EUR 1,999 (roughly Rs. 2,17,000) for the 256GB model and the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will have a price tag of Rs. 2,199 (roughly Rs. 2,40,000) with the same storage capacity.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is likely to arrive as the most premium foldable phone from the company. The 512GB variant of the phone will reportedly cost EUR 2,399 (roughly Rs. 2,60,000), while the top-end 1TB model will cost EUR 2,799 (roughly Rs. 3,00,000).

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 could cost EUR 2,199 for the 512GB version and EUR 2,599 for the 1TB version.

For comparison, last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7 launched at a price tag of EUR 2,099, EUR 2,219, and EUR 2,519 for the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, respectively. In India, it came with an initial price tag of Rs. 1,74,999.

Further, the leak claims that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 will cost EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,41,00) for the 256GB version, with the 512GB model expected to retail for EUR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,60,000). For reference, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 launched at EUR 1,199 for the 256GB model and EUR 1,319 for the 512GB variant. It costs from Rs. 1,09,999 in India.

The report also offers hints about the pricing for next-generation Galaxy smartwatches. The Galaxy Watch 9 is tipped to start at EUR 409 (roughly Rs. 44,000) for the 40mm Bluetooth model. The LTE version is said to cost EUR 459 (roughly Rs. 55,000).

The larger 44mm Bluetooth and LTE variants are reportedly priced at EUR 439 (roughly Rs. 47,000) and EUR 489 (roughly Rs. 53,000), respectively. The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 LTE will reportedly have a starting price of EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 81,000)

The price of the upcoming products may differ after adding local tax and tariffs, and currency exchange rate differences. Samsung is expected to hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event in London on July 22.