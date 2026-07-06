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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Flip 8, Watch 9 Prices Leaked Online Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 will reportedly cost EUR 1,999 (roughly Rs. 2,17,000) for the 256GB model.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 July 2026 11:15 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Flip 8, Watch 9 Prices Leaked Online Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 costs Rs. 1,09,999 in India for the base model

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Highlights
  • Samsung's upcoming foldables could see a notable price increase
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is likely to arrive as most premium model
  • Galaxy Watch 9 is tipped to start at EUR 409
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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8, and Galaxy Z Flip 8 are expected to be unveiled at Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event, likely later this month. The Galaxy Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2 are also believed to be announced during the same event. Before the launch, the pricing details of the foldables and smartwatches were leaked online. The leak suggests that Samsung's all-new Galaxy Z Fold 8, which is likely to have a wider display, will be cheaper than the Ultra model.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series European Prices (Anticipated)

As reported by WinFuture, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 will start at EUR 1,999 (roughly Rs. 2,17,000) for the 256GB model and the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will have a price tag of Rs. 2,199 (roughly Rs. 2,40,000) with the same storage capacity.

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is likely to arrive as the most premium foldable phone from the company. The 512GB variant of the phone will reportedly cost EUR 2,399 (roughly Rs. 2,60,000), while the top-end 1TB model will cost EUR 2,799 (roughly Rs. 3,00,000).

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 could cost EUR 2,199 for the 512GB version and EUR 2,599 for the 1TB version. 

For comparison, last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7 launched at a price tag of EUR 2,099, EUR 2,219, and EUR 2,519 for the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, respectively. In India, it came with an initial price tag of Rs. 1,74,999.

Further, the leak claims that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 will cost EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,41,00) for the 256GB version, with the 512GB model expected to retail for EUR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,60,000). For reference, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 launched at EUR 1,199 for the 256GB model and EUR 1,319 for the 512GB variant. It costs from Rs. 1,09,999 in India.

The report also offers hints about the pricing for next-generation Galaxy smartwatches. The Galaxy Watch 9 is tipped to start at EUR 409 (roughly Rs. 44,000) for the 40mm Bluetooth model. The LTE version is said to cost EUR 459 (roughly Rs. 55,000).

The larger 44mm Bluetooth and LTE variants are reportedly priced at EUR 439 (roughly Rs. 47,000) and EUR 489 (roughly Rs. 53,000), respectively.  The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 LTE will reportedly have a starting price of EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 81,000)

The price of the upcoming products may differ after adding local tax and tariffs, and currency exchange rate differences. Samsung is expected to hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event in London on July 22.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and sleek IP48-rated design
  • One UI 8 brings plenty of handy AI features
  • Vibrant displays with thin borders
  • Battery lasts a day of heavy use
  • Bad
  • Hinge is a bit too stiff or rigid
  • Cover display experience underwhelming
  • Gets very hot when using the camera
  • Charging is relatively slow
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 4.10-inch
Cover Resolution 948x1048 pixels
Processor 3.3 MHz deca-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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