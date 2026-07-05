Content creation has evolved rapidly over the past few years, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic and the emergence of new AI technologies. Whether you're making Instagram Reels, YouTube videos, or doing digital marketing, a decent smartphone with a trustworthy camera is a very basic need. Nowadays, you don't have to spend a lot of money to grab a capable camera phone. Many Android smartphones in the mid-range smartphone segment offer premium camera features. They also come with longer battery life, powerful chipset and latest software versions at affordable price ranges.

Here we have listed out the best smartphones for content creators available in India under Rs. 30,000. Our picks include models from Redmi, Samsung, Motorola, Nothing, and more. They offer high refresh rate displays and run on either Snapdragon or MediaTek Dimensity chipsets.

Redmi Note 15 Pro

The Redmi Note 15 Pro is a great option if you require a handset with a 200-megapixel primary rear camera without breaking the bank. The camera unit also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens for impressive captures. It runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2 and features a 6.83-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K (1,280×2,772 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It features a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. It has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. It carries a 6,580mAh battery with 45W fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging support.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra

RAM and Storage: 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Rear Cameras: 200-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultrawide)

Front Camera: 20-megapixel

Battery and Charging: 6,580mAh, 45W wired charging

Redmi Note 15 Pro Price in India

You can buy the Redmi Note 15 Pro for Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. It is offered in Silver Ash, Mirage Blue, and Carbon Black colourways.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is another solid option with a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 710 sensor. It also includes a 13-megapixel ultrawide shooter. The camera unit also has a 3-in-1 light sensor, and the phone boasts a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

This Edge series phone features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It has Android 16-based Hello UI and is assured to receive three OS upgrades and five years of security updates. Another key highlight is an IP68 and IP69-rated build.

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion houses a 7,000mAh battery with support for 68W TurboPower fast charging.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, up to 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB, Up to 256GB

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 13-megapixel (ultrawide angle)

Front Camera: 32-megapixel

Battery and Charging: 7,000mAh battery, 68W wired charging

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Price in India

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion costs Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-end variants with 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage are priced at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 32,999, respectively.

OnePlus Nord CE 6

OnePlus Nord CE 6 is another model suitable for a budding YouTuber, a social media influencer, or a marketing professional. It has a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

This Nord series phone has a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It ships with Android 16-based OxygenOS 16. It has a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset under the hood alongside 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 sports an 8,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging. It has an IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K rated build.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Price in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 costs Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The 256GB storage model with 8GB RAM is priced at Rs. 32,999. You can get this phone in Fresh Blue, Lunar Pearl, and Pitch Black colours.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch, 1.5K AMOLED, up to 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC

RAM and Storage: 8GB, up to 256GB

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 2-megapixel

Front Camera: 32-megapixel

Battery and Charging: 8,000mAh battery, 80W wired charging

Samsung Galaxy F56

Another model suitable for content creators is the Samsung Galaxy F56 5G. In this price range, this model offers a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. It has a 12-megapixel selfie camera. It has several AI features and runs on Samsung's in-house Exynos 1480 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The Galaxy F56 5G has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. It carries a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. This phone has a 7.2 mm thickness, and it ships with One UI 7 based on Android 15. Samsung has promised to provide six generations of Android upgrades and six years of security updates for this model.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED

Processor: Exynos 1480

RAM and Storage: 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit

Front camera: 12-megapixel

Battery: 5000mAh, 45W charging support

Samsung Galaxy F56 Price in India

Samsung Galaxy F56 5G is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 256GB storage model with the same amount of RAM is priced at Rs. 27,999. It is released in Green and Violet colour options.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

The fifth model in this list is the Nothing Phone 3a Pro. It carries a triple rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel Samsung 1/1.56-inch primary rear sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony 1/1.95-inch periscope telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle shooter. For selfies, it has a50-megapixel camera. This phone includes Nothing's signature Glyph Interface.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro features a 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC. It runs on Android 15 with Nothing OS 3.1 skin on top, and the company has promised three years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the device. Another key highlight is a 5,000mAh battery with 50W wired fast charging support. It has an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage

Rear Cameras: Triple rear cameras, 50-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel periscope telephoto (3x optical zoom), 8-megapixel ultrawide

Front Camera: 50-megapixel

Battery: 5000mAh, 50W wired charging

Nothing Phone 3a Pro Price in India

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro costs Rs. 27,999 for the base variant with the 8GB + 128GB option. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage are priced at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 31,999, respectively. It is sold in Black and Grey shades.