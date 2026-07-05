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  • Best Camera Phones Under Rs. 30,000 for Content Creators in India: Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, Galaxy F56, More

Best Camera Phones Under Rs. 30,000 for Content Creators in India: Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, Galaxy F56, More

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion has a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 710 sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 5 July 2026 10:00 IST
Best Camera Phones Under Rs. 30,000 for Content Creators in India: Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, Galaxy F56, More

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra SoC,

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Highlights
  • Here we have listed out best phones for content creators under Rs. 30,000
  • Redmi Note 15 Pro has a 200-megapixel primary rear camera
  • Nothing Phone 3a Pro carries a triple rear camera unit
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Content creation has evolved rapidly over the past few years, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic and the emergence of new AI technologies. Whether you're making Instagram Reels, YouTube videos, or doing digital marketing, a decent smartphone with a trustworthy camera is a very basic need. Nowadays, you don't have to spend a lot of money to grab a capable camera phone. Many Android smartphones in the mid-range smartphone segment offer premium camera features. They also come with longer battery life, powerful chipset and latest software versions at affordable price ranges.

Here we have listed out the best smartphones for content creators available in India under Rs. 30,000. Our picks include models from Redmi, Samsung, Motorola, Nothing, and more. They offer high refresh rate displays and run on either Snapdragon or MediaTek Dimensity chipsets.

Redmi Note 15 Pro

The Redmi Note 15 Pro is a great option if you require a handset with a 200-megapixel primary rear camera without breaking the bank. The camera unit also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens for impressive captures. It runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2 and features a 6.83-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K (1,280×2,772 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

redmi note 15 pro review ndtv ui

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It features a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. It has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. It carries a 6,580mAh battery with 45W fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging support.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra
  • RAM and Storage: 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
  • Rear Cameras: 200-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultrawide)
  • Front Camera: 20-megapixel
  • Battery and Charging: 6,580mAh, 45W wired charging

Redmi Note 15 Pro Price in India

You can buy the Redmi Note 15 Pro for Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. It is offered in Silver Ash, Mirage Blue, and Carbon Black colourways.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is another solid option with a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 710 sensor. It also includes a 13-megapixel ultrawide shooter. The camera unit also has a 3-in-1 light sensor, and the phone boasts a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

This Edge series phone features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It has Android 16-based Hello UI and is assured to receive three OS upgrades and five years of security updates. Another key highlight is an IP68 and IP69-rated build.

motorola edge 70 fusion design fabric gadgets 360

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion houses a 7,000mAh battery with support for 68W TurboPower fast charging.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, up to 144Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB, Up to 256GB
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 13-megapixel (ultrawide angle)
  • Front Camera: 32-megapixel
  • Battery and Charging: 7,000mAh battery, 68W wired charging

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Price in India

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion costs Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-end variants with 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage are priced at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 32,999, respectively.

OnePlus Nord CE 6

OnePlus Nord CE 6 is another model suitable for a budding YouTuber, a social media influencer, or a marketing professional. It has a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

This Nord series phone has a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It ships with Android 16-based OxygenOS 16. It has a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset under the hood alongside 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

oneplus nord ce 6 fi ndtv 1

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 sports an 8,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging. It has an IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K rated build.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Price in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 costs Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The 256GB storage model with 8GB RAM is priced at Rs. 32,999. You can get this phone in Fresh Blue, Lunar Pearl, and Pitch Black colours.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch, 1.5K AMOLED, up to 144Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC
  • RAM and Storage: 8GB, up to 256GB
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 2-megapixel
  • Front Camera: 32-megapixel
  • Battery and Charging: 8,000mAh battery, 80W wired charging

Samsung Galaxy F56

Another model suitable for content creators is the Samsung Galaxy F56 5G. In this price range, this model offers a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. It has a 12-megapixel selfie camera. It has several AI features and runs on Samsung's in-house Exynos 1480 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The Galaxy F56 5G has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. It carries a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. This phone has a 7.2 mm thickness, and it ships with One UI 7 based on Android 15. Samsung has promised to provide six generations of Android upgrades and six years of security updates for this model.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED
  • Processor: Exynos 1480
  • RAM and Storage: 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit
  • Front camera: 12-megapixel 
  • Battery: 5000mAh, 45W charging support

Samsung Galaxy F56 Price in India

Samsung Galaxy F56 5G is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 256GB storage model with the same amount of RAM is priced at Rs. 27,999. It is released in Green and Violet colour options.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

The fifth model in this list is the Nothing Phone 3a Pro. It carries a triple rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel Samsung 1/1.56-inch primary rear sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony 1/1.95-inch periscope telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle shooter. For selfies, it has a50-megapixel camera. This phone includes Nothing's signature Glyph Interface.

nothing phone 3a pro 1 gadgets 360

Nothing Phone 3a Pro features a 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC. It runs on Android 15 with Nothing OS 3.1 skin on top, and the company has promised three years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the device. Another key highlight is a 5,000mAh battery with 50W wired fast charging support. It has an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage
  • Rear Cameras: Triple rear cameras, 50-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel periscope telephoto (3x optical zoom), 8-megapixel ultrawide
  • Front Camera: 50-megapixel
  • Battery: 5000mAh, 50W wired charging

Nothing Phone 3a Pro Price in India

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro costs Rs. 27,999 for the base variant with the 8GB + 128GB option. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage are priced at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 31,999, respectively. It is sold in Black and Grey shades.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Decent build quality
  • Strong battery life
  • Good main camera output
  • Bad
  • Still runs Android 15 out of the box
  • Average performance
  • Not value for money
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G review
Display 6.83-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6580mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1280x2772 pixels
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Light and durable design
  • Bright and vibrant curved-edge display
  • Loud and immersive speakers
  • Capable primary camera
  • Good video capture capability
  • Decent macro camera
  • Bad
  • HDR10 support is missing
  • Poor ultrawide camera
  • Comes with plenty of preinstalled apps
Read detailed Motorola Edge 70 Fusion review
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android Android 16
Resolution 2772x1272 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 6

OnePlus Nord CE 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good-looking phone all around
  • Display is one of the best in the segment
  • Dependable everyday performance, clean software experience
  • Excellent battery life and fast charging
  • Bad
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Gaming performance could be better
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Vivid display
  • Improved camera performance
  • Clean, bloat-free UI experience
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Charging speed could be better
  • The IP rating could be better
  • Wide-angle could have been better
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3a Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
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Further reading: Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 6, Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, Samsung Galaxy F56, Nothing Phone 3a Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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