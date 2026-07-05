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Amazon Prime Day 2026 Laptop Deals: Best Discounts on HP, Asus, Lenovo, Dell, Acer Models

The Prime Day Sale 2026 runs from July 4 through July 6 and is exclusive to Prime members.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 5 July 2026 13:19 IST
Amazon Prime Day 2026 Laptop Deals: Best Discounts on HP, Asus, Lenovo, Dell, Acer Models

Laptops from brands like HP, Acer, and Asus are offered with discounts

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Highlights
  • Prime members get big discounts on HP, Asus, and Dell laptops
  • SBI and Axis card users get 10 percent instant discounts on purchases
  • The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 ends on July 6
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The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is currently live in India till July 6. Commemorating the 10th anniversary of the sale event, the e-commerce giant has introduced deals on a wide range of products, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, home appliances, and other consumer electronics. If you've been planning to buy a new laptop, Amazon Prime Day 2026 brings attractive discounts across HP, Asus, Dell, Lenovo, and Acer models. There are offers on thin and light laptops, which are a good choice for students, professionals, and frequent travellers who want a portable machine without compromising on everyday performance.

Among the standout deals this year is the HP 14 powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, available at an effective price of Rs. 58,490. Buyers can also consider the Dell 15, HP 15, Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Asus Zenbook 14, Asus Vivobook S16, and Acer Aspire One, depending on their performance requirements and budget.

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Amazon Sale: Thin and Light Laptop Deals

Prime Day shoppers can further reduce the effective price through up to 10 percent instant discount using eligible SBI Credit Cards, SBI Debit Cards, and Axis Bank Credit Cards. In addition to direct price cuts, customers will be able to take advantage of exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 66,000 and up to 12 months of no-cost EMI.

The Prime Day Sale 2026 runs from July 4 through July 6 and is exclusive to Prime members.

Product List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
HP 14 (Intel Core Ultra 5) Rs. 83,566 Rs. 58,490 Buy Here
Asus Zenbook 14 Rs. 1,53,990 Rs. 1,23,240 Buy Here
Dell 15 (Intel Core i5 13th Gen) Rs. 74,829 Rs. 49,490 Buy Here
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Rs. 1,80,690 Rs. 85,240 Buy Here
Acer Aspire One Rs. 59,999 Rs. 31,240 Buy Here
HP 15 (Intel Core i5 14th Gen) Rs. 69,629 Rs. 53,990 Buy Here
Asus Vivobook S16 Rs. 68,990 Rs. 62,990 Buy Here
Asus Chromebook Rs. 31,990 Rs. 24,740 Buy Here

 

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Further reading: Amazon Prime Day, Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026, Amazon Prime Day Sale
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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