The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is currently live in India till July 6. Commemorating the 10th anniversary of the sale event, the e-commerce giant has introduced deals on a wide range of products, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, home appliances, and other consumer electronics. If you've been planning to buy a new laptop, Amazon Prime Day 2026 brings attractive discounts across HP, Asus, Dell, Lenovo, and Acer models. There are offers on thin and light laptops, which are a good choice for students, professionals, and frequent travellers who want a portable machine without compromising on everyday performance.

Among the standout deals this year is the HP 14 powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, available at an effective price of Rs. 58,490. Buyers can also consider the Dell 15, HP 15, Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Asus Zenbook 14, Asus Vivobook S16, and Acer Aspire One, depending on their performance requirements and budget.

Amazon Sale: Thin and Light Laptop Deals

Prime Day shoppers can further reduce the effective price through up to 10 percent instant discount using eligible SBI Credit Cards, SBI Debit Cards, and Axis Bank Credit Cards. In addition to direct price cuts, customers will be able to take advantage of exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 66,000 and up to 12 months of no-cost EMI.

The Prime Day Sale 2026 runs from July 4 through July 6 and is exclusive to Prime members.

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