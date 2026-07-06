Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 18, iPhone 18e Tipped to Get 9GB RAM Upgrade for Apple Intelligence; Pro Models May Stick With 12GB

iPhone 18, iPhone 18e Tipped to Get 9GB RAM Upgrade for Apple Intelligence; Pro Models May Stick With 12GB

The additional RAM could help deliver smoother performance as iOS 27 introduces tighter system-level integration with Apple Intelligence.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 6 July 2026 08:54 IST
iPhone 18, iPhone 18e Tipped to Get 9GB RAM Upgrade for Apple Intelligence; Pro Models May Stick With 12GB

The iPhone 17 (pictured) is equipped with 8GB of RAM

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Kuo said iPhone 18 could feature 9GB of RAM, up from 8GB on iPhone 17
  • Apple's Pro phones will use 12GB RAM, as per the analyst
  • iPhone 18 series launch is slated for September
Advertisement

The iPhone 18 series is expected to launch later this year, and rumours so far suggest the lineup could include the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Ultra. Meanwhile, the vanilla iPhone 18 is slated to debut next year. According to an analyst, the standard model will receive a modest RAM upgrade over the current iPhone 17 to support Apple Intelligence features better. More RAM is expected on the iPhone 18e, too.

RAM Upgrades on iPhone 18

In a post on X, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple's lower-end iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e models will arrive with 9GB of RAM. If accurate, it would be an increase from the 8GB memory that is available on the current iPhone 17 and iPhone 17e.

Iphone 18 Discussion
Explore More...

According to the analyst, the additional memory is likely to help deliver smoother performance as iOS 27 introduces tighter system-level integration with Apple Intelligence. Citing the latest supply chain checks, Kuo stated that the two handsets, expected to be powered by Apple's A20 chip, will adopt a 9GB DRAM configuration to handle on-device AI workloads better.

The analyst added that the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the rumoured iPhone Ultra foldable will continue to feature 12GB of RAM, matching the memory configuration expected on the iPhone 17 Pro models. The second-generation iPhone Air is also expected to retain 12GB of RAM.

Despite the RAM bump, however, the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e are reportedly expected to miss out on two advanced Apple Intelligence features that Apple announced when previewing iOS 27 at WWDC.

These include the ability to customise Siri's voice expressiveness and speaking pace, as well as a more accurate on-device speech-to-text dictation system. Apple has explicitly confirmed that both features require at least 12GB of RAM, which is likely to make them exclusive to the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone 18 Ultra. Rumours have also suggested that the iPhone Air successor could also get 12GB of RAM, which would make it compatible with the advanced Apple Intelligence features, too.

The latest claim corroborates an earlier report from the same analyst, who previously suggested that Apple would increase the RAM on its entry-level iPhone 18 models to improve AI performance. Apple is expected to introduce the Pro models and foldable iPhone around September, while the standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and second-generation iPhone Air are tipped to debut around March 2027.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, iPhone 17, Apple Intelligence, Siri, iOS 27, Apple, Ming Chi Kuo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Amazon Prime Day 2026 Laptop Deals: Best Discounts on HP, Asus, Lenovo, Dell, Acer Models

Related Stories

iPhone 18, iPhone 18e Tipped to Get 9GB RAM Upgrade for Apple Intelligence; Pro Models May Stick With 12GB
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G77 Power Listing Confirms Key Specifications Before July 8 Debut
  2. Vivo Y500 4G Makes Global Debut With an 8,100mAh Battery: See Price
  3. Here's Why Apple's Foldable iPhone Could Go on Sale Later Than Expected
  4. Everything We Know About the Nothing Phone 4b
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Civi Series Discontinued With No Next-Generation Model Planned, Claims Tipster
  2. Apple’s Foldable iPhone to Hit Shelves Later Than Anticipated Due to ‘Manufacturing Challenges’, Analyst Claims
  3. Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro Bluetooth SIG Listing Suggests Its Launch Might Be Right Around the Corner
  4. iPhone Air 2 Design Leaked in New Renders That Point to Dual 48-Megapixel Cameras
  5. Vivo X300e Key Specifications Leaked; Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, 50-Megapixel Zeiss Camera Tipped
  6. Vivo Y500 4G Launched With 8,100mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  7. Moto G77 Power Listed on Company's Website With Key Specifications Before July 8 Debut
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Flip 8, Watch 9 Prices Leaked Online Ahead of Launch
  9. Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Camera, Display, Battery Details Tipped; May Get 8,500mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Cameras
  10. iPhone 18, iPhone 18e Tipped to Get 9GB RAM Upgrade for Apple Intelligence; Pro Models May Stick With 12GB
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »