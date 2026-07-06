Samsung's upcoming Galaxy F70 Pro has appeared on the Bluetooth SIG database, offering another indication that its launch is approaching. The certification identifies the handset by its commercial name and model number. The latest appearance suggests that the handset is moving closer to its debut. A recent report also indicates that the upcoming smartphone could share much of its hardware with the recently launched Galaxy M47 5G. Notably, the Galaxy F70 Pro was previously spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards website in May alongside the Galaxy M47, which has since launched in India.

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro Certification Reveals Key Launch Details

According to a Sammy Guru report, the Galaxy F70 Pro has appeared on the Bluetooth SIG database with the model number SM-E476B/DS. The DS suffix indicates dual SIM support, while the 6B suffix is believed to denote the global 5G version.

The report notes that the recently launched Galaxy M47 5G carries the model number SM-M476B. The matching numbering scheme suggests Samsung could position the upcoming phone alongside the Galaxy M47 5G, which shares a similar hardware platform. Samsung has not yet confirmed the specifications of the upcoming handset.

Based on the report, the Galaxy F70 Pro is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and may pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

For photography, the smartphone is expected to include a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation. The report also indicates that the handset could offer NFC support, an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The Galaxy F70 Pro is also expected to ship with One UI 8.5 based on Android 16 QPR2. Samsung could provide up to six years of Android OS upgrades for the device. The handset may also arrive with new colour options and a leather-like rear panel similar to several recent Galaxy F series smartphones.

The report adds that Samsung is likely to sell the Galaxy F70 Pro through its official online store and Flipkart in India. The smartphone is expected to launch within the next one or two months. The report further states that its price could remain around Rs. 25,000, in line with its anticipated position in Samsung's mid-range smartphone portfolio.