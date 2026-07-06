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Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Camera, Display, Battery Details Tipped; May Get 8,500mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Cameras

The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max could go official in the fourth quarter of this year alongside the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 6 July 2026 09:22 IST
Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Camera, Display, Battery Details Tipped; May Get 8,500mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Cameras

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi's 17 Pro, Pro Max models feature a secondary rear screen

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi 18 Pro Max may sport 6.9-inch 2K OLED panel
  • The rear cameras are tipped to feature LOFIC technology
  • The purported handset is said to pack an 8,500mAh battery
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The Xiaomi 18 series is rumoured to have been in development for quite some time. Recent leaks have revealed key display and camera upgrades expected on the Xiaomi 18 Pro. Now, fresh details about the rumoured Xiaomi 18 Pro Max have surfaced online. A new leak from a tipster suggests that the purported handset could bring notable improvements in imaging, battery capacity, and display design over its predecessor. It is expected to feature a dual 200-megapixel camera setup and an 8,500mAh battery.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Specifications (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared details about an alleged engineering prototype of the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max. According to the tipster, the purported handset features a custom flat display with large rounded corners and uniformly slim bezels on all four sides. Previous reports indicate that it could sport a 6.9-inch 2K OLED panel.

The camera hardware is said to be one of the biggest highlights of the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max. The tipster reiterated that the handset may feature a 200-megapixel primary camera with LOFIC (Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor) technology. It is claimed to be designed to improve dynamic range, particularly in challenging lighting conditions.

Alongside, the Xiaomi flagship could also pack a second 200-megapixel telephoto camera with macro photography support. This corroborates a previous report, which mentioned that the 18 Pro Max may have a dual 200-megapixel rear camera unit, with the telephoto sensor expected to offer around 3x optical zoom. Xiaomi is also believed to be continuing its partnership with Leica for camera tuning.

The tipster further claimed the prototype carries an "8K++" battery. This potentially indicates a capacity exceeding 8,000mAh. This lines up with an earlier leak that specifically tipped an 8,500mAh battery for the purported handset. The phone is expected to support 100W wired fast charging, while 50W wireless charging is also likely.

Interestingly, a Weibo user commented that the phone would likely be expensive considering its specifications, but DCS reportedly replied that its pricing would indeed reflect the upgraded hardware.

The rumour mill suggests that the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max could go official in the fourth quarter of this year alongside the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18.

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Further reading: Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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