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  • Boat Stone 900 Launched in India With Up to 80W Sound Output, Up to 15 Hours Audio Playback: Price, Features

Boat Stone 900 Launched in India With Up to 80W Sound Output, Up to 15 Hours Audio Playback: Price, Features

Boat Stone 900 is currently on sale in India via Amazon.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 July 2026 14:08 IST
Boat Stone 900 Launched in India With Up to 80W Sound Output, Up to 15 Hours Audio Playback: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Boat

Boat Stone 900 ships with a built-in voice assistant

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Highlights
  • Boat Stone 900 offers a dynamic RGB lighting setup
  • Boat Stone 900 ships with an ingress protection rating of IPX5
  • Boat Stone 900 supports Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity
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Boat Stone 900 has been launched in India as the latest addition to the Indian tech firm's Bluetooth speaker lineup. The new audio device from Boat is currently on sale in the country via the company's online store and two e-commerce platforms. The Boat Stone 900 is offered in two distinct colour options. The Bluetooth speaker is equipped with a dual driver setup, delivering up to an 80W sound output. The company claims that the Stone 900 provides up to 15 hours of music playback on a single charge. Moreover, it features a built-in microphone for voice calls, along with a voice assistant.

Boat Stone 900 Price in India, Availability

In India, the price of the Boat Stone 900 is set at Rs. 5,999. However, it is currently on sale in the country at a special Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 price of Rs. 4,999, marking a discount of Rs. 1,000.

The latest Bluetooth speaker from the Indian tech firm is available for purchase via the Boat India online store, Flipkart, and Amazon. The Boat Stone 900 is offered in two colour options, namely Graphite Black and Jungle Terrain.

Boat Stone 900 Specifications, Features

The Boat Stone 900 is the latest Bluetooth speaker from the Indian tech firm, which delivers an 80W Boat Signature Sound output. The device is equipped with a dual driver setup, along with dedicated tweeters. The company has equipped it with a dynamic RGB lighting system, placed on both sides of the Bluetooth speaker, which can be synchronised with the music. The company claims that the Stone 900 ships with an ingress protection rating of IPX5 for splash and sweat resistance.

It also comes with a dedicated TWS mode, too. The Boat Stone 900 also features a built-in microphone for hands-free mode and voice calls. It also offers an onboard voice assistant. Boat claims that its new Bluetooth speaker, the Boat Stone 900, will provide up to 15 hours of music playback on a single charge. The Stone 900 also ships with support for Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity. However, it also offers AUX and USB playback support for wired connectivity. The Bluetooth speaker measures 372x152x201mm in terms of dimensions.

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boAt Stone 900

boAt Stone 900

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Speaker Type Home Audio
Features Bluetooth
Colour Black
Connection Wireless
Configuration 2.1 (3 Channel)
Power Output 80W
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Further reading: Boat Stone 900, Boat, Boat Stone 900 Price in India, Boat Stone 900 India Launch, Boat Stone 900 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Boat Stone 900 Launched in India With Up to 80W Sound Output, Up to 15 Hours Audio Playback: Price, Features
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