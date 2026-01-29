Technology News
Moto G67, Moto G77 Launched With 5,200mAh Battery, 6.78-Inch AMOLED Display: Price, Features

The Moto G67 and the Moto G77 are backed by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 and Dimensity 6400 chips, respectively.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 January 2026 17:35 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G67 (left) and Moto G77 (right) are claimed to meet IP64 and MIL-STD 810H standards

Highlights
  • Both Moto G77 and Moto G67 run Android 16-based Hello UI out of the box
  • Moto G77 offers 108-megapixel main rear camera with 3x lossless zoom
  • Moto G67 uses a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 600 primary rear sensor
Motorola has launched the Moto G77 and Moto G67 as new mid-range smartphones, expanding its Moto G lineup in select EMEA markets. Both phones run Android 16 and focus on large AMOLED displays, upgraded cameras, and durable builds with IP64 ratings and MIL-STD-810H certification. The Moto G67 runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, while the Moto G77 is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor. Both smartphones are equipped with a 5,200mAh battery, with support for 30W wired fast charging.

Moto G67, Moto G77 Price, Availability

In the UK, the Moto G67 is priced at GBP 199.99 (roughly Rs. 25,400) and the handset is sold in a 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The phone is available in Pantone Arctic Seal and Pantone Nile colour options.

Meanwhile, the Moto G77 costs GBP 250 (roughly Rs. 31,700) and comes with 8GB of RAM  and 128GB of storage. It is offered in Pantone Shaded Spruce and Pantone Black Olive finishes. Both handsets are available for purchase through the official Motorola website in select EMEA countries.

Moto G67, Moto G77 Features, Specifications

Both the Moto G67 and Moto G77 feature a 6.78-inch Extreme AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colour depth, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and carries SGS Low Blue Light and Low Motion Blur certifications.

The Moto G67 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, while the Moto G77 uses the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset. The G67 includes 4GB RAM and 128GB storage with microSD support up to 2TB. The G77 offers 8GB RAM, and the same storage and MicroSD expansion. Both phones run Android 16-based Hello UI and include security features such as a fingerprint reader, face unlock, and ThinkShield protection.

For optics, the Moto G67 sports a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The Moto G77 features a 108-megapixel main camera with 3x lossless zoom and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Both phones include a 32-megapixel front camera.

Camera features also include Night Vision, Portrait mode, Pro mode, Auto Smile Capture, Google Lens integration, and 2K video recording. Audio features on the Moto G67 and Moto G77 consist of stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, dual microphones, and USB Type-C audio output.

Both the Moto G67 and Moto G77 pack a 5,200mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging. Motorola claims all-day usage on a single charge. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS, and dual SIM support with one physical Nano SIM and eSIM. The Moto G77 also supports a wider range of 5G bands.

The Moto G67 and Moto G77 measure 164.18 x 77.37 x 7.33mm and weigh 182g each. They come with an IP64 dust and water-resistant rating and a MIL-STD 810H certified build.

Moto G67

Moto G67

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 16
Moto G77

Moto G77

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 16
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Global Smartphone SoC Shipments to Decline by 7 Percent in 2026 Amid Rising Memory Costs: Counterpoint

