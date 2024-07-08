Technology News
Motorola Edge 50 Pro Vanilla Cream Colour Option Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Motorola Edge 50 Pro is now available in a fourth colourway in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 July 2024 17:00 IST
Motorola Edge 50 Pro Vanilla Cream Colour Option Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 50 Pro runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 50 Pro was launched in India in April
  • The Vanilla Cream version is already available for purchase in India
  • Motorola Edge 50 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera unit
Motorola Edge 50 Pro is now available in a new colour option in India. The handset was launched in the country in April, and was sold in Black Beauty, Luxe Lavender, and Moonlight Pearl colourways. The new colour variant of Motorola Edge 50 Pro shares the same specifications as the handset that was previously launched by the firm. It runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and features a 1.5K pOLED curved display with 144Hz refresh rate. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro has a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and houses a 4,500mAh battery with up to 125W wired fast charging support.

As mentioned, the new colour variant joins the Black Beauty, Luxe Lavender, and Moonlight Pearl colour options that have already been available in the country since the phone was launched in April.

The Vanilla Cream version is already on sale in India via Flipkart and the Motorola India website. It is priced at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 35,999.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro specifications

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro runs on Android 14-based Hello UI and features a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED curved display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits of peak brightness and HDR10+ support. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom and OIS support. For selfies, it boasts a 50-megapixel front camera.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for up to 125W wired and 50W wireless TurboPower charging. The 12GB RAM comes bundled with a 125W charger, while the 8GB RAM option ships with a 68W charger. It has an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance.

 

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Excellent display
  • IP68 rating
  • Fast wireless charging
  • Good cameras
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Ghost touches on curved display
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 14
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Figma Takes Down AI Tool After It Creates App Mock-Ups That Eerily Resemble iOS Weather App
Apple Watch Series 10 to Sport Larger Screen; Cheaper Watch SE Model May Arrive With Plastic Body: Mark Gurman

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Vanilla Cream Colour Option Launched in India: Price, Specifications
