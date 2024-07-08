Motorola Edge 50 Pro is now available in a new colour option in India. The handset was launched in the country in April, and was sold in Black Beauty, Luxe Lavender, and Moonlight Pearl colourways. The new colour variant of Motorola Edge 50 Pro shares the same specifications as the handset that was previously launched by the firm. It runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and features a 1.5K pOLED curved display with 144Hz refresh rate. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro has a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and houses a 4,500mAh battery with up to 125W wired fast charging support.

As mentioned, the new colour variant joins the Black Beauty, Luxe Lavender, and Moonlight Pearl colour options that have already been available in the country since the phone was launched in April.

The Vanilla Cream version is already on sale in India via Flipkart and the Motorola India website. It is priced at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 35,999.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro specifications

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro runs on Android 14-based Hello UI and features a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED curved display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits of peak brightness and HDR10+ support. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom and OIS support. For selfies, it boasts a 50-megapixel front camera.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for up to 125W wired and 50W wireless TurboPower charging. The 12GB RAM comes bundled with a 125W charger, while the 8GB RAM option ships with a 68W charger. It has an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance.