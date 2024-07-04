Technology News
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 4-Inch Cover Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is available in Midnight Blue, Spring Green and Peach Fuzz colour options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 July 2024 12:00 IST
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 4-Inch Cover Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra will go on sale during the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 50 Ultra runs on Android 14 with Hello UI on top
  • The foldable phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery
  • Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is equipped with a dual outer camera setup
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra was launched in India on Thursday. The latest clamshell-style foldable handset by the Lenovo-owned smartphone maker comes with a larger 4-inch cover display than last year's Razr 40 Ultra. The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and has an IPX8 rating for water resistance. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for wired and wireless charging. The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra was introduced in China and select global markets last month alongside the more affordable Razr 50 model.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra price in India, availability

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is priced at Rs. 99,999 for the single 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It is offered in Midnight Blue, Spring Green and Peach Fuzz colour options. It will go on sale during the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale in the country which is set to take place on July 20 to July 21. It will be available for purchase via Motorola.in and leading retail stores including Reliance Digital. 

The company is offering a special early bird discount of Rs. 5,000 for customers and this would bring down the effective price to Rs. 94, 999. Additionally, buyers can avail of Rs. 5,000 instant bank discounts on payments made through select bank cards. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 5,000 per month. Further, there are bundled offers from Jio.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra specifications

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is a dual-SIM (Nano SIM+ eSIM) runs on Android 14 and sports a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) LTPO pOLED inner display with up to 165Hz refresh rate, up to 300Hz touch sampling rate, and 413ppi pixel density.

The cover display on the Razr 50 Ultra features a 4-inch (1,080x1,272 pixels) LTPO pOLED panel with up to 165Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front and a Vegan leather coating on the rear. The frame is made of aluminium.

moto razr 50 ultra peach fuzz Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is equipped with a 4-inch cover display and 6.9-inch inner screen

 

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset from Qualcomm, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

For optics, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is equipped with a dual outer camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom.

The foldable phone also features a 32-megapixel camera on the inner display. The camera setup supports different shooting modes and different AI-powered tools like action engine, auto smile capture, and gesture capture, according to the company.

Connectivity options on the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone includes three microphones and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication, alongside a software-based face unlock feature. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, and proximity light sensor. It has an IPX8-rated build.

Motorola has equipped the Razr 50 Ultra with a 4,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging, 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse charging. The company ships the phone along with a 68W charger. It measures 73.99 x 171.42 x 7.09mm when opened and 73.99 x 88.09x 15.32mm when closed, and weighs 189g.

 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme 13 Pro+ Key Specifications, Design Tipped via TENAA Listing in China

