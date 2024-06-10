Technology News

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra India Launch Date Set for June 18; Key Specifications Revealed

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra will come with the company's AI Magic Canvas feature that lets users generate images using AI based on text prompts.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 June 2024 17:40 IST
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra India Launch Date Set for June 18; Key Specifications Revealed

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola says the Edge 50 Ultra will be equipped with Smart Connect, letting users stream apps to PCs

  • Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is confirmed to launch in India on June 18
  • It is powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC with 12GB RAM, 512GB storage
  • The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra will be available in three colourways
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is set to launch in India soon, the company has officially confirmed. The smartphone is expected to debut as the top-end model in the flagship series which comprises Edge 50 Pro and the recently launched Edge 50 Fusion. Ahead of its official launch, key specifications of the handset have also been revealed via a microsite on Flipkart and it is confirmed to have artificial intelligence (AI) features.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra India Launch Date, Key Specifications

In an post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Motorola India announced that its upcoming smartphone will launch in the country on June 18. Meanwhile, a microsite for the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra launch in India has also been created on Flipkart.

As per the microsite, the smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The screen is claimed to have a peak brightness of 2500 nits and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage.

As per Motorola, the Edge 50 Ultra will be equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner and have Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is also confirmed to have an IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

The handset is confirmed to run on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and will support Moto AI – the company's suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features, including Magic Canvas which lets users generate AI images based on text prompts.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra will have 12GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage, compared to the 16GB RAM available on the global variant. Motorola says it will come with three years of assured OS upgrades and up to four years of security updates.

The phone will support up to 125W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. Additionally, the smartphone will offer 10W wireless power sharing, allowing users to charge other devices such as smartwatches and TWS earbuds.

Motorola says the Edge 50 Ultra will also come equipped with the Smart Connect feature which lets users stream apps to their PCs, copy/paste text and images and share data between devices, and enable the phone to be used as a webcam.

It is confirmed to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. On the front, it will sport a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. The camera system is touted to have AI features such as AI adaptive stabilisation and 100x AI super zoom.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Price in India

Motorola has not officially revealed the Edge 50 Ultra price in India. Notably, its global counterpart is priced at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 89,000). It is confirmed to be available in three colourways: Pantone-validated Peach Fuzz, Forest Grey (with a silicone vegan leather back panel), and a wood finish.


