Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Edge 50 Ultra and Edge 50 Fusion have been launched in India in recent months and details of the arrival of the standard Motorola Edge 50 model have now started to surface online. The handset could soon launch in India soon as it has reportedly been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The Motorola Edge 50 is expected to come as a successor to last year's Motorola Edge 40. It is likely to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W charging.

Motorola Edge 50 surfaces on BIS website

MySmartPrice spotted a listing for the Motorola Edge 50 on the BIS website with model number XT2407-3. The listing for the phone was published on Monday, and indicates that the launch is likely to take place in the coming weeks or months. However, Motorola has yet to officially announce details about the handset.

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website also has entries for the same XT2407-3 model number. The listing shows that the phone will offer 5G, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. It is also expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging.

The Motorola Edge 50 is likely to join the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Edge 50 Ultra and Edge 50 Fusion models that have already been launched in the country. It is expected to feature upgrades over last year's Motorola Edge 40 handset.

Motorola Edge 40 price, specifications

Motorola Edge 40 is currently up for sale for Rs. 29,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It has a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8020 5G chipset with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of USF 3.1 inbuilt storage. It boasts a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and features a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Motorola Edge 40 is backed by a 4,400mAh battery with 68W TurboPower wired charging and 15W wireless charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.