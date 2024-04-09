Technology News
  Motorola Edge 50 Pro Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Motorola Edge 50 Pro is currently available at a special launch price of Rs. 27,999.

Updated: 9 April 2024 14:14 IST
Motorola Edge 50 Pro Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Motorola Edge 50 Pro is available in Black Beauty, Luxe Lavender, and Moonlight Pearl shades

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 50 Pro is available for purchase through Flipkart
  • It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC
  • Motorola Edge 50 Pro runs on Android 14-based Hello UI
Motorola Edge 50 Pro is now available for purchase in India via the company's online store, Flipkart, and other retail outlets. The handset was launched last week in three colourways and two RAM and storage configurations. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro runs on Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and features a 1.5K pOLED curved display with 144Hz refresh rate. It sports a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with up to 125W wired fast charging support.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro price in India, sale offers

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant (with 68W charger in box). The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 35,999. As an introductory offer, the base variant is available for Rs. 27,999 and the 12GB RAM variant (with 125W charger in box) for Rs. 31,999. It is available in Black Beauty, Luxe Lavender, and Moonlight Pearl shades. Interested customers can purchase the phone via Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores across the country.

Sale offers on the Motorola Edge 50 Pro include a discount of Rs. 2,000 for customers purchasing the handset by exchanging their old devices. Customers buying the phone with HDFC bank cards and EMI transactions will get up to a Rs. 2,250 discount. The e-commerce website is providing no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 3,084. Further, there is a Rs. 2,000 instant discount for full swipe transactions made via HDFC bank credit cards.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro specifications

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro runs on Android 14-based Hello UI and is confirmed to get three OS upgrades and four years of security updates. It sports a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED curved display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits of peak local brightness level, and HDR10+ support. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom and OIS support. On the front, it has a 50-megapixel sensor with quad-pixel technology and autofocus. It has an IP68-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for up to 125W wired and 50W wireless Turbo charging. The 125W charger is bundled with the 12GB RAM variant. The 8GB RAM option, in contrast, gets a 68W charger in the box.

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Motorola Edge 50 Pro Price in India, Motorola Edge 50 Pro specifications, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
